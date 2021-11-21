India vs New Zealand 2021: BCCI President, Kolkata Icon Sourav Ganguly Rings Bell at Eden Gardens

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rung the bell at Eden Gardens as international cricket returned to the iconic ground after a long gap. Ganguly, who is the present head of the Indian cricket board, is also a Kolkata boy and continues to remain an icon for the city of joy. In a video posted by the BCCI, he was seen ringing the bell as the crowd gave a huge round of applause to their ‘Dada.’ WATCH:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won a hat-trick of tosses and elected to bat against New Zealand in the series ending third T20 International here on Sunday. India rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin as they would feature in the upcoming Test series, giving Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal a go in the dead rubber.

Mitchell Santner was named New Zealand captain as Tim Southee was rested as a part of workload management programme and Lockie Ferguson came in his place. The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Eleven Arrested Near Eden Gardens Ahead of India-New Zealand Match

Eleven people were arrested near Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata ahead of India’s T20 cricket match with New Zealand on Sunday for allegedly selling tickets illegally, police said. Sixty match tickets, being sold at a higher rate, were seized from those arrested, they said.

Security at the stadium and nearby areas were beefed up to check any untoward incident, a senior police officer said. Over 2,000 personnel of the Kolkata Police’s different units, including RAF and HRFS were deployed. Sleuths of the Anti-Rowdy Squad were also posted near the stadium, he said.

