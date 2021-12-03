India vs New Zealand 2021: 'But Virat Kohli Said Nothing in Press Conference'-Former India Cricketer Shocked at Multiple Injuries

A BCCI press release took Indian fans and cricket pundit by surprise. The release, which came hours ahead of the start of the second Test match between India and New Zealand, said that three players Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were ruled out due to injuries. Interestingly, it also mentioned that the trio had injured themselves on the final day of the first Test in Kanpur, and they just couldn’t recover on time. It really sounded odd, even to VVS Laxman.

ALSO READ | INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score

“Did something happen this morning? But Virat Kohli said nothing about in the press conference yesterday. It is obviously a big blow. Jadeja was injured in that England series and Axar Patel came in and he was named Player of the Series," Laxman said on Byju’s Cricket Live on Star Sports.

It’s kinda convenient…— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2021

Rahane’s exclusion only helped matters for Indian think tank which would have to make the hard call of dropping the team deputy in favour of last game’s centurion Shreyas Iyer. Dropping Iyer could have made a lot of hullabaloo.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane Ruled with Injuries

“Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress,” the release said. “All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai,” it added.

“Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.” In the end, India were forced to make three changes: Virat Kohli for Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Siraj for Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav for Ravindra Jadeja. India had won the toss and opted to bat first at Wankhede which saw the first day being curtailed due to wet outfield. This means Iyer keeps his place in the middle order.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here