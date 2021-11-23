India vs New Zealand 2021: From 2003 to 2016, Last Four Kiwi Tours Must Give Nightmares to Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson led New Zealand would look to win their first-ever series in India when they take on Ajinkya Rahane and his boys in the first Test in Kanpur. The probability remains low. On papers, New Zealand never excelled in this part of the world, just like India never excelled in New Zealand. They won their first Test match in India back in 1969, followed by another win in 1988. Hard to comprehend this, but New Zealand haven’t won a Test in India since that day! Both teams had dished out some boring draws at the turn of this century; for instance, when the Kiwis toured India in October 2003, the two-match Test series was drawn 0-0! The following decade saw some indecisive cricket. But all of that took a turn since 2012 when New Zealand started to push India. Remember Tim Southee’s spell in Bangalore? As of now, India have found new arch-rival in Kane Williamson and his side. Especially what had happened five months ago in Southampton.

Matches Played 61 India Won 21 New Zealand Won 14 Draw 26 Tie/No Result 0

In this article, we will look at the last four Kiwi tours to India. Some of them, as mentioned, were one-sided. But that doesn’t mean New Zealand can’t spring up a few surprises. This team has been on the road for too long. Some of the players must be fantasizing about a quiet walk on the streets of Wellington or Auckland hand-in-hand with their partners.

New Zealand tour of India (2003): In a two-match Test series, the winner just couldn’t be found as both games in Ahmedabad and Mohali were dull draws. In the first Test on a flat track, Rahul Dravid scored a double hundred (222) and then cut a 73 in the second innings. India batted for more than two days to post a total of 500/5. New Zealand were in a spot of bother, but Nathan Astle century saved the day and the match. In Mohali, the pitch had some grass; nonetheless, it didn’t change the fate of the game—another draw! This time New Zealand scored at an excess of 600 and put the hosts under pressure. Luckily VVS Laxman shone in both the innings (104 and 67*). His half-century came at a stage when India were following on! Thankfully India saved the game and the series. Moreover, they packed their bags for Australia with their heads held high. (Series Drawn)

New Zealand Tour of India (2010): The next Kiwi tour came after a gap of seven years, and only Daniel Vettori was the surviving member from 2003/04 tour, which seemed ages ago. Both the teams had changed leaps and bounds by this time, but the series remained a dull affair. If not for Harbhajan Singh, who had hit his maiden ton, it was a forgettable series with only the third Test in Nagpur producing a result. The series began in Ahmedabad, and the Kiwis pushed the hosts. They had reduced India to 65/6 in the second innings, with India’s lead being just 93 at that stage. No one saw this coming as number seven Harbhajan Singh slammed a century to bail India out from that position. The game also saw a 20-year-old Kane Williamson making his debut. No one knew he would be such a big deal in the next five years. The next Test match was a dull draw in Hyderabad, but in Nagpur India turned the screws on the visitors. Rahul Dravid, who by this time was in the twilight of his career, scored 191. Later, a collective effort from the bowlers powered them to an innings and 198-run win. (Series to India 1-0)

In India

Matches Played India Won NZ Won Drawn Tie/No Result 34 16 2 16 0

In New Zealand

Matches Played India Won NZ Won Drawn Tie/No Result 27 5 12 10 0

New Zealand tour of India (2012): This was an exciting time to tour India. With the future stars (and now modern-day great like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin) on the horizon. In the first Test, Ashwin was Man of the Match as he ran through the NZ top order comprising Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum. He took 12 wickets in the match (six in first, six in second) as New Zealand were made to bat twice after India posted a mammoth score of 438. The hosts stamped their authority with an innings and 115-run win as the caravan moved to Bengaluru where no one expected Kiwis to push India. But that’s what exactly happened. New Zealand managed to take a 12-run lead despite Virat Kohli’s century, and then Tim Southee bowled his heart out to reduce India to 166/5 as they chased 261. Thankfully, India knocked off that target and completed a clean sweep. (Series to India 2-0)

Player Matches Runs Scored Term Centuries Highest Score Rahul Dravid 15 1659 1998-2010 6 222 Sachin Tendulkar 24 1595 1990-2012 4 217 Brendon McCullum 10 1224 2009-2014 4 302 GT Dowling 11 964 1965-1969 3 239 B Sutcliffe 9 885 1955-1965 3 230*

New Zealand tour of India (2016): With both the teams no longer sharing a relationship of a distant relative, the last decade saw as many as three-Test series in the space of just six years. Nonetheless, the results remained in India’s favour. NZ were thrashed 3-0 in Kanpur, Kolkata and Indore. The final Test in Indore was special as India’s two modern-day batters gave Kiwi bowlers a lesson in batting masterclass. Virat Kohli (211) and Ajinkya Rahane (188) shared a mammoth 365-run stand that stretched for more than a day. You have to spare a thought for the Kiwis who toiled under the sun after being thrashed in Kolkata a few days earlier. The captain and vice-captain made statements with their bats as India romped home to a massive 321-run victory. It was a gift for cricket fans who were already basking in Dussera celebrations—which marked the beginning of the festive season in India. Meanwhile, in the first Test in Kanpur, all-round Ravindra Jadeja made the visitors dance to his tunes. First, he took a five-for and then scored 42* and 50*, quick counter-attacking knocks which pushed NZ out of the game. Wriddhiman Saha’s lower order exploits were the game-changer in Kolkata. The homeboy scored 54 and 58 as India won the match by 178 runs. (Series to India 3-0)

