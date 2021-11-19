CricketNext

India vs New Zealand 2021: Hand Injury Forces Mohammad Siraj to Miss Second T20
With Siraj unavailable for selection, Harshal Patel made his India debut. "Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress," said BCCI in a statement.

Ranchi: India pacer Mohammad Siraj was forced to the miss the second T20 against New Zealand on Friday after injuring his left hand while fielding in the series-opener.

Siraj had conceded 39 runs in four overs and taken a wicket in the first game that India won by five wickets.

first published:November 19, 2021, 19:53 IST