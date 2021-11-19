India vs New Zealand 2021: 'I Kept Telling the Boys That It's All About One Wicket'-Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma has lauded his team for bowling brilliantly as they restricted New Zealand to 153 runs in the second T20I in Ranchi. The Kiwis were off to flyer with both the openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell firing on all cylinders. But once the spinners took over, it became difficult for Kiwis to score runs freely. The duo gave away just 64 runs from 7 to 16 overs with Ashwin (1/19) and Axar (1/26) dominating the New Zealand batters in the dew-laden condition.

“Great effort from the entire unit. Wasn’t the easiest of conditions but the way we applied ourselves was amazing. We know their quality of batting, they played some good shots to start with. But I kept telling the boys that it is all about one wicket. But we showed great application and temperament to restrict them,” Rohit said in the post match presentation.

He also said that the bench strength of the team is amazing. His remarks came after Mohammad Siraj got injured and India had no problem finding his replacement with Harshal Patel making debut. There are several others like Ruturaj Gaikwad who are already waiting in the wings. Rohit added their chance will come as there are a lot of T20Is line up.

“The quality of the bench has been amazing. They have been performing consistently whenever they get the chance. It is important for me to give them the freedom. The external matters will take care of themselves. It is a young team and the guys haven’t played a lot of games. It is important that the guys get time in the middle. It is early to think about changes in the next game. Whatever suits team India, we’ll do that. We need to make sure we look after the guys who are playing now. They haven’t played a lot either. For the guys who haven’t played, their time will come, there are a lot of T20s.”

Harshal Patel, who was playing his first match, bowled superbly picking two wickets for 25 runs in his four overs. He was also awarded man of the match. “Harshal has done it time and again, he is a very skillful bowler. Even in these conditions, he used the slower ball really well,” he signed off.

