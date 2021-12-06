India vs New Zealand 2021: 'I'm Not Really Thinking About It'-Shreyas Iyer in No Hurry to Seal Playing-Eleven Spot

Shreyas Iyer turned 27 on Monday and celebrated India’s win in a series which he will remember in years to come. The two-match Test series saw him making debut in Kanpur which also had a century. This was followed by a massive victory at his home city-Mumbai. Speaking at the post match presentation, he said it was indeed ‘a memorable series.’ He surprisingly added he is not looking to seal a place in the playing eleven.

“It was a memorable series, a great first match to remember for me (in Kanpur). I’m really proud of the way I did (bat). I’m not really thinking about it (about cementing a permanent place in the team), there are so many players who are in really good form, I hope to be more consistent going ahead.”

He also spoke about his chemistry with new India coach Rahul Dravid and how they have ‘gelled well’ since India ‘A’ days. “He (Rahul Dravid) has given me a lot of confidence, having started off with India A, we have gelled well, he has chipped in with ideas really happy working with me - have had great brainstorming sessions both on and off the field. Looking forward to having a great day (his birthday today).”

India romped home to a massive 372-run win over world champion New Zealand on the fourth morning of the second Test and clinched the two-match series 1-0 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chasing a mammoth 540 to win, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) and Jayant Yadav (4/49) running through their batting line-up.

The win is India’s biggest ever in Tests in terms of run-margin.

