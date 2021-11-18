India vs New Zealand 2021: Mark Chapman Becomes First Cricketer to Score 50s for Two Countries in T20Is

New Zealand top-order batter Mark Chapman on Wednesday got his name etched in the record books of cricket as he became the first player in the history of T20 international to score half centuries for two countries. Chapman made his international debut for his birth nation Hong Kong in 2014, the following year he scored an unbeaten 63 against Oman. He then emigrated to New Zealand and he’s currently representing the Black Caps.

The southpaw achieved the feat while playing for the Kiwis against Team India on Wednesday in Jaipur. He smashed Axar Patel for a six to achieve this rare record. He reached his 50 in 45 balls which included four boundaries and two sixes. The left-handed batter went on to score 63 (off 50 balls) before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 13th over of the New Zealand innings.

Born in Hong Kong but eligible to play for New Zealand through his father, Chapman spent a lot of time playing for the Auckland Cricket Team, before he decided to try his luck with the national team. That decision worked as the call-up came in 2018 for the T20 tri-series involving England and Australia. He made his T20I debut on February 13, 2018, against England and became only the sixth cricketer to represent two countries in the shortest format.

The same month he was added to the Black Caps ODI squad and made his debut against England. In the process, he became the tenth player to represent two countries in the 50-overs format.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led home team chased down 165 to defeat the visitors by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Wednesday. Earlier, in the match Martin Guptill and Chapman played knocks of 70 and 63 respectively to post a total of 164/6. For India, Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with two wickets each.

Skipper Sharma (48) and Suryakumar Yadav (62) starred with bat, while Rishabh Pant (17 not out) took the team across the line with two balls to spare. With this win, the hosts have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Both sides will lock horns in the second game in Ranchi on Friday.

