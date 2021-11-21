If you are Rahul Dravid, then you couldn’t ask for anything more . New coach has hit the road up and running with a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand as India win the 3rd T20I in Kolkata by a huge margin of 73 runs. They tried something different for a change as they won the toss and opted to bat. They had a middle order collapse when they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma with the scorecard reading 103/4, but came back well to seal the deal. Head coach Rahul Dravid, when asked about India’s flawless performance at Eden Gardens, replied in a very calm and cool-headed way. “It was a really good series win. Everyone played really well right through the series. It feels good, nice to start well. We are also quite realistic. We have to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic about this win.”

He said that full credit must go to New Zealand as they had arrived in India within 48 hours of playing the ICC T20 World Cup final which they lost to Australia. “Not easy for NZ to play a World Cup final and then to turn up three days later to play three games in six days, was never going to be easy for them.”

“Nice from our perspective but we have to learn from this series and move forward. It’s a long journey ahead over the next 10 months and we’ll have our share of ups and downs. It’s been really good to see some of the young guys come through. We have given opportunity to some of the boys who haven’t played a lot of cricket over the last few months. We have seen some of the skills available to us and we have to keep building on those skills as we go forward,” he added.

Earlier in his bid to test the team’s character by batting first, the skipper Rohit Sharma led the way with a 56 off 31 balls with five fours and three sixes but despite a blazing start, the Indians stuttered in the middle overs before Harshal Patel (18 off 11 balls) and Deepak Chahar (21 not out off 8 balls) used their long handles which fetched 50 runs in last five overs. Ishan Kishan (29 off 21 balls), Shreyas Iyer (25 off 20 balls) and Venkatesh Iyer (20 off 15 balls) all got starts but couldn’t convert it into a big score.

