India vs New Zealand 2021: Rahul Dravid’s Imprints in Test Team with Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Elevation

Even before the era of social media trolling, the BCCI and the selectors of the national team used to occupy most of the space during chai pey charcha in every street of India and in every office after the selection of the team was done for any cricket series. That selectors are ‘a bunch of jokers’ has been one of the most used quotes whenever a seemingly controversial selection has been done, but it no longer invokes the same kind of anger and frustration which Mohinder Amarnath’s one sentence did in the early 1980s. Of course, there can never be unanimity on any team selection, more so in a country like India where we have so many options for every slot and everyone is arguing ferociously for his favourite players which is backed by stunning numbers by new age cricket fans who seem so informed and aware in the data driven world.

The omission of Hanuma Vihari for the Test series is one of the choices which has been hotly debated in social media. However, some subtle points made by the BCCI and the selectors and most likely the inputs from the new coach Rahul Dravid have gone unnoticed. For an instance, Ajinkya Rahane, who just miraculously survived the axing on the tour of England because of his horrendous run with the bat is the captain for the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. Rahane’s treacherous form was not about just one series, the regular Test vice-captain has been struggling for a while in a format and in conditions which had made him such an asset for Indian team.

ALSO READ | Popping Champagne, Having Beer in a Shoe and Much More – Here’s How Finch & Co Celebrated T20 WC Victory: WATCH

It would have been easier for the selectors to drop Rahane and move on. However, Dravid, who knows the vagaries of red ball cricket more than anyone else has stood behind Rahane and perhaps may have played a role in elevating his work profile even if it means for just one-off Test as Virat Kohli will be back for the Mumbai Test which is the second and last match of the Test series against the Kiwis. For BCCI, this moves also suits them perfectly because if Rahane clicks as captain again and scores some decent runs, they can always push Kohli more for to relinquish the Test captaincy as well. The board may never say it officially but the moves by the BCCI over the last few months clearly says the writing is on the wall for Kohli as far leadership role is concerned.

It is not inconceivable that the up-coming tour of South Africa could be Kohli’s last series as captain and if that happens Rahane is probably the best option among the lot in Test cricket if he just gets back into his batting form. Rahane’s short tenure (like Anil Kumble’s in past) will allow the BCCI to groom and seriously evaluate the prospects of young talents like a KL Rahul or a Rishabh Pant for long-term appointment. The board and selectors are caught in an awkward situation to handle this new transitional phase in Indian cricket and no one can offer the words of wisdom better than the coach Dravid.

Since Rohit Sharma can’t be made the captain for all formats (after just one exception Test series in England), it is a smart move to keep Kohli on toes with someone like Rahane who had led the team exceptionally well on the tour of Australia in 2020-21(in 2-1 win) and the additional responsibility of captaincy made the Mumbaikar a more focussed batsman as well. If Rahane manages to rediscover his old batting form just ahead of a very important upcoming tour of South Africa, it will be a win-win situation for the BCCI.

Similarly, another fine imprint of Dravid’s input can be seen in Cheteshwar Pujara’s belated and yet well-deserved elevation as the new vice-captain of the Test team even if it is for just one Test. The selectors could have easily gone for someone like Ravichandran Ashwin(leadership credentials well established) or maybe even for KL Rahul(being seen as long-term captaincy prospect) since this is just literally more of a ceremonial appointment especially when team is playing in India and vice captains don’t have big tasks at hand. By appointing Pujara the new vice-captain, this could also be Dravid’s way of saying that Indian cricket value Test cricket and top performers and experienced campaigners more. The Saurashtra player like VVS Laxman in past may never get an opportunity to lead a Test side but someone who is approaching his 100 Test, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

ALSO READ |Controversy Over Virat Kohli’s Restaurant Chain Following Allegations by LGBTQIA+ Activism Group

And last but not the least, Wriddhiman Saha’s comeback as first choice Test wicketkeeper is also a refreshing move especially after his exclusion from the playing XI against England in the last home Test series. Of course, Pant had gate-crashed after his belligerent form in Australia and is most likely to get a nod ahead of Saha in South Africa as well. The selectors could have easily opted for KS Bharath as No. 1 wicketkeeper in the upcoming home series (for one Test and brought back Pant for the last Test like Kohli’s selection) by giving the future and grooming arguments as Saha is 37-year-old however they have rightly stood with the Bengal wicketkeeper. India may have plenty of resources but by sticking with solid Test performers over the last one decade, it can be safely assumed that Dravid’s philosophy is at work in team selection as well.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here