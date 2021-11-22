India vs New Zealand 2021: Surya Kumar Yadav Set to Join India Squad For Kanpur Test

India batter Surya Kumar Yadav is all set for Test match duties. The 31-year-old Mumbai batter, who was part of Indian team for the home series against New Zealand, will be joining the Test squad which will led by Ajinkya Rahane. This other set of players have already reached Kanpur—venue for the series opener against New Zealand. Rahane led squad was training in Pune even as Rohit Sharma led side was taking on the Kiwis in T20Is. Meanwhile, according to Mid Day, BCCI is all set to fly Yadav from Kolkata to Kanpur. “Suryakumar will be making a comeback to the Test team. He will join India’s Test team in Kanpur from Kolkata," a source told the newspaper.

Yadav had to work hard to get picked for Indian team in March this year where he made his debut against England. He was also called into India’s Test squad for England tour where he didn’t get to play a game. Hopefully, he will get a chance and make an impact like he did in the limited overs cricket. He was named Man of the Match for his performance in Jaipur where he scored 48-ball 62 in the first T20I. In the 11 T20Is Suryakumar Yadav has played so far, he has scored 244 runs at an average of 34.85, striking at an impressive 155.4. He has three fifty-plus scores from nine innings. He also played three ODIs against Sri Lanka in July, scoring 124 runs at an average of 62, striking at 122.8.

Earlier India completed a 3-0 series sweep over New Zealand with a 73-run win in the third T20I in Kolkata.

In his bid to test the team’s character by batting first, the skipper Rohit Sharma led the way with a 56 off 31 balls with five fours and three sixes but despite a blazing start, the Indians stuttered in the middle overs before Harshal Patel (18 off 11 balls) and Deepak Chahar (21 not out off 8 balls) used their long handles which fetched 50 runs in last five overs. Ishan Kishan (29 off 21 balls), Shreyas Iyer (25 off 20 balls) and Venkatesh Iyer (20 off 15 balls) all got starts but couldn’t convert it into a big score.

