India vs New Zealand 2021, Tea Report: Mayank Agarwal Stars With the Bat After Virat Kohli Dismissal Hogs Limelight

Mayank Agarwal made up for his poor form as he slammed a fifty against New Zealand on the first day of the second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium. Although the game saw a delayed start due to a wet pitch, the session was an eventful one which saw some great batting from India openers. It was followed by a mini-collapse which also saw India skipper losing his wicket in the most controversial way. By the time Tea was called, India were 111/3 with Agarwal remaining unbeaten at 52.

India had won the toss and opted to bat first earlier. The first over from Tim Southee was an excellent one and kept Mayank on his toes, but India quickly moved into a position of dominance once the ball changed hands. Shubman Gill (44) slammed Kyle Jamieson, who failed to extract any movement from the pitch, for three boundaries in the same over. Subsequently, the Kiwis failed to make any breakthrough for the first ninety minutes, but then wickets came thick and fast. Credit must go to Ajaz Patel, who despite getting no assistance from Will Somerville, kept producing gems. His first gem delivery beat Shubman Gill in the flight. The very next ball, he had his man. Meanwhile India then lost their two best batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal for ducks as Patel ruled the roost. The Mumbai born Kiwi cricketer had to emigrate to New Zealand to realise his cricketing dream, it seems all the sacrifices are paying dividends.

Meanwhile Virat Kohli was out for a four-ball duck on his return to international cricket. But it wasn’t his score that made the news, in fact it was the way of his dismissal. Kohli was given out LBW off Ajaz Patel despite the ball hitting the bat first. But the third umpire Virender Sharma felt that the evidence was inconclusive and asked the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick to his decision which was out. This left Kohli enraged and he made his disappointment known to the umpire before walking out. On his way out, he also slammed the bat to the ground.

