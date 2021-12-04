India vs New Zealand 2021, Tea Report: Mohammed Siraj Opening Burst Reduce Kiwis to 38/6

New Zealand were left tottering at 38/6 as India reigned supreme in what was an eventful session after Lunch in the second Test match at Wankhede Stadium. Some outstanding display of pace bowling from Mohammed Siraj made sure that visitors were reduced to 17/3 very early after Ajaz Patel’s ten-for bundle India out for 325. Mayank Agarwal led from the front with 150, but once he was dismissed, wickets fell in a heap and Patel etched his name in the history books with a ten-wicket haul—achieved only by three players in the cricketing world.

India resumed from a total of 285/6 after Lunch and lost Agarwal soon after he got to his 150. It was Patel who had again struck, and by now the feat was looking possible. Once Axar was dismissed, it remained a formality with India losing the wickets of Mohammed Siraj and Jayant Yadav in quick succession. Patel finished with figures of 10-119. 325 was always a stiff score, but New Zealand could have made a match out of it; nonetheless, Siraj bowled brilliantly, dismissing dangerman Tom Latham, Will Young and senior pro Ross Taylor. Later Indian spinner ruled the roost with Axar, Ashwin and Jayant all three among the wickets. By the time Tea was taken, NZ were tottering at 38/6.

Earlier Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel kept New Zealand spinners at bay with an unbroken 61-run stand for the seventh wicket to take India to 285/6 at lunch on the second day of the second Test currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ajaz Patel started the morning session with twin blows to leave India struggling before the pair of Mayank and Axar stabilised the innings.

Resuming on their overnight score of 221/4, the hosts were in for a rude shock when Ajaz struck twice in as many deliveries in the days’s second and his first over to dislodge Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0).

