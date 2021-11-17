India vs New Zealand 2021: The Challenges Awaiting Captain Rohit And Coach Dravid

New chief India coach Rahul Dravid’s rich accolades for new T20 captain Rohit Sharma is a good starting point for the new season. For a team to thrive, the relationship between coach and captain is pivotal. Dravid and Rohit, with a bout of generous mutual back slapping in the official press conference on Tuesday, have got off on a good footing.

The real test of their chemistry and tactics will, of course, come on the field of play and the results that India achieves starting with the three-match T20 series against New Zealand today. The advantage of playing at home is obviously there, but there are also accompanying hardships which can’t be glossed over.

Some of the country’s best players – Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohamed Shami – have been rested. Deservingly so, but it does reduce the heft in the team substantially. To pick a playing XI from the squad chosen, with good balance and depth in batting and bowling will be vexing for Dravid and Rohit.

Home advantage gets mitigated to a large degree in the shortest format. For instance, India had beaten both New Zealand and Australia in T20s on their last tours to those countries. What matters more is quick adaptability, good form and strong ambition to convert tight situations to a team’s advantage. In all these aspects, India were found wanting in the T20 World Cup.

There wasn’t a single India player in ICC’s team of the World Cup, which hasn’t happened earlier. This could be an aberration, but also highlights India’s recent slump in T20 which won’t have been lost on the chief coach and captain.

Considering that the three matches will be played only over five days, early momentum will be vital for both side, more particularly India since New Zealand come here after an impressive campaign, having reached the final of the World Cup.

Kane Williamson’s absence will be felt, of course, as batsman and captain. He is being rested for the two-Test series that comes up after the T20Is. But Tim Southee, who takes charge is a player of as much experience as Williamson and widely respected for his leadership skills too. He’s also had an excellent year for his national team in Tests and T20s, and impressed in the few matches he played for KKR in the IPL.

New Zealand will miss Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and the injured Connway but several from the squad have invaluable experience of playing in the IPL – Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchel Santner, Glenn Phillips – which means they know not only India conditions, but also the strengths and weaknesses of the Indian players.

How the opening pair of Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell, and the spin pair of Ish Sodhi and Mitch Santner perform will be crucial to New Zealand’s prospects of winning. The team may be bereft of mega stars, but the Kiwis have consistently been punching above their weight in all formats in the past few years and it will be a surprise if they don’t this time too.

India have several tests coming up in the series. To start with, Dravid and Rohit have to firm up a playing combination that is good enough to win matches. In the absence of the clutch of established players, this has become daunting. True, these stars being rested opens up opportunity to check out other players, but this exercise becomes pointless if it remains uni-dimensional, and not targeted at winning.

There is a preponderance of openers (Rohit, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishan Kishan) in the squad. Not all of them will be slotted at their regular number, perhaps may not even make the cut. With Rohit, Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, the top order batting already looks packed, so scope for experimentation is limited.

Maybe, one more batter can find a place at no. 6. Venkatesh, who plays in the middle order for Madhya Pradesh and can also bowl medium pace seam up could fit the bill. In Indian conditions, the temptation to play three spinners will be high. Two from these should be those who can also bat, namely Axar Patel and R Ashwin. Whether Yuzvendra Chahal, strong on the comeback trail, finds a place in the playing XI is moot.

This leaves space for only two fast bowlers. Three relative newcomers, Siraj, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel and one seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar are in contention. For the first three mentioned, success in this series opens up a pathway to being in the short list for the T20 WC next year. For Bhuvneshwar, this is likely to be a do-or-die week in this format.

What combination will take the field today at this point can only be speculated. Point is, this is not an easy task for Dravid and Rohit. Both have talked about setting a new template for T20 cricket, which implies fresh thought and approach. But templates work best when created by resources/talent available. Trying to do it the other way around can have serious pitfalls.

Both Dravid and Rohit have excellent credentials. Virtually every player has been through his mentoring – formally in under-19 or India A teams, or informally when he has been head of the NCA. Dravid’s understanding of all these players will be high, boosted by his meticulous methods of data collection and extrapolation.

Rohit knows all the players as India colleagues, teammates or rivals in the IPL. He’s someone widely respected for his skills as players, and his leadership achievements, exemplified by the slew of IPL titles as well as Asia Cup and some other matches when he stood in for Kohli.

From first impression, it appears that the approach of this duo will be more thought and process driven. This could mean some period of experimentation and trial-and-error, before they – and the team – hopefully settle into a winning rhythm. The coach-captain combo holds out promise of a turnaround and a great deal of expectations are vested in them, what with the next T20 WC just a year away.

There is much ground to be recovered, and not too much time to achieve this.

