India vs New Zealand 2021: These IPL 2021 Stars Likely to Get a Call Up Following Impressive Show

Team India has a packed international schedule, and their next assignment after the T20 World Cup starts immediately when they host New Zealand in a three-match T20I and two-match Test series starting November 17. With the Black Caps getting the better of India in both T20Is and Test in the last two matches played, revenge will be on India’s mind. However, a very different looking team India is likely to take on Kane Williamson’s men when the series starts.

Virat Kohli had already announced that he would step down as India’s T20I skipper after the T20 World Cup, and there were multiple reports in the past few weeks that the selectors are likely to give the senior players a rest. This will also be Rahul Dravid’s first assignment as the coach of the Indian Cricket Team.

Reports suggest that a few selectors have already reached Dubai to assess the players before naming the squad for the upcoming series. It is also being reported that a few players who had an impressive outing in the IPL 2021 may earn a national team call-up. According to InsideSport, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, and Chetan Sakariya are the leading candidates to be named in the Indian squad for the New Zealand series. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, the leading candidate to replace, will choose to decide if he wants to sit out the series.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“Decision on Rohit will only be taken after having a word with him. He is free to opt for rest but we feel he will be available to lead India", told one of the top BCCI officials.

ALSO READ | Ashish Nehra Thinks This Cricketer Would be a Good Choice to Replace Virat Kohli as India’s T20I Skipper

Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders was the breakout star of the second phase of IPL 2021. Iyer scored 370 runs in 10 matches at an average of 41.11. IPL 2021 winner, Ruturaj Gaikwad on the other hand, played a crucial role in CSK’s triumph this year. With 635 runs, he ended the season as the Orange Cap holder. Avesh Khan and Chetan Sakariya were two Indian bowlers who impressed in IPL 2021, along with Harshal Patel, who ended up as the Purple Cap with 32 wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here