India vs New Zealand 2021: Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal Sets Twitter on Fire

Virat Kohli was out for a four-ball duck on his return to international cricket. But it wasn’t his score that made the news, in fact it was the way of his dismissal. Kohli was given out LBW off Ajaz Patel despite the ball hitting the bat first. But the third umpire Virender Sharma felt that the evidence was inconclusive and asked the on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick to his decision which was out. This left Kohli enraged and he made his disappointment known to the umpire before walking out. On his way out, he also slammed the bat to the ground. Twitter went crazy as soon as they got hold of what has happened. We bring you the best reactions.

The biggest comedy was Third umpire forget about ball tracking and give out.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Not the best of returns for Kohli!Virat Kohli has now scored most ducks at home among Indian captains - 6, going past MAK Pataudi’s tally of five.#IndvsNZtest #INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 3, 2021

can we hold the tea break while the video umpire makes his decision?— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 3, 2021

Inconclusive evidence shouldn’t mask the quality of the decision…or the lack of it. #IndvNZ— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 3, 2021

Wasn’t conclusive? Really?— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 3, 2021

Most ducks by captains in Test cricket:13 - Stephen Fleming10 - Virat Kohli10 - Graeme Smith8 - Mike Atherton8 - Hansie Cronje8 - MS Dhoni#INDvNZ #Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021

— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 3, 2021

Virat Kohli can’t believe the decision as everyone. pic.twitter.com/ZZAo09goaq— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Clearly see there was deviation. Ball hit bat first. Virat Kohli immediately take review. Third umpire doing such mistake. Nothing is going good for Virat Kohli. #IndvsNZtest #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/P3Ugpa3rY3— Arjit Gupta (@guptarjit) December 3, 2021

Hope the BCCI now introduces Hotspot also with Ultraedge. Both are really important, especially Hotspot during LBW reviews.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 3, 2021

Earlier India were in the midst of some trouble as Ajaz Patel managed to trigger a collapse with wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Shubman Gill (44).

Earlier Virat Kohli on Friday returned to lead Team India in the second and the final Test of the 2-match series against New Zealand in Mumbai. He won the toss and opted to bat first against Tom Latham-led Black Caps at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli, who had a broad smile on the face after winning the toss, spoke about the three forced changes made in the playing XI. Earlier, in the morning, the BCCI confirmed that the trio of Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were ruled out of the Mumbai Test owing to injuries. The skipper came in place of his deputy while Jayant Yadav and Mohammed Siraj replaced the other two.

