India vs New Zealand 2021: We Thought We Would Cruise Home Around 15th Over, Says Ravichandran Ashwin

It was a great night for Ravichandran Ashwin as he managed to account for two crucial wickets in the same over, helping India apply brakes on New Zealand who were running away with the game. After India won the toss and invited the visitors to bat, Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill’s hundred run stand almost pushed the hosts onto the back foot. Both shared 109 run stand before Ashwin took matters in his own hands. He dismissed Chapman for 64 who was looking dangerous.

“The slower you bowled, there was more purchase you got on this pitch. If you hit the seam and tossed it up, it did do things like Santner showed in the second innings. It’s tricky in T20s, you can’t miss your lengths and you don’t know when to toss it up but here it did help to give it some air,” he said in the post match presentation.

He also dismissed dangerman Glenn Phillips who can be explosive at times. The cricketer is considered a specialist in the shortest format of the game. Speaking about his stint tonight where he varied his length to get the breakthrough, he said he took his own time to figure things out: “I bowled the first over in the powerplay, and figuring out the pace to bowl is important and it took me some time to figure that out. It’s about varying to pace and knowing when to vary it."

He was at his sophisticated best, saying each ball is an event.

“It’s important to take each of the 24 balls as an event, and look at each ball in isolation and as an opporunity. You might have to play catch-up, but the batsman is trying to play catch-up and trying to play you too, so you can’t get intimidated.”

Meanwhile India looked set to knock off the target of 165 runs with minimum fuss, but as it turned out, the game went all the way to the final over. This shocked many, including Ashwin. “It was a slightly under-par score and we thought 170-180 would be par. We thought we would cruise home around the 15th over, but that’s T20 cricket for you.”

When asked about the new coach, he gave a calculated answer. “It’s too early for me to comment on Rahul Dravid’s coaching style, but he’s put the hard yards in through the U-19 level etc. He won’t leave much to chance, and he’ll be all about preparation and process, so that we can bring the happiness back into the Indian dressing room.”

