India vs New Zealand 2021: 'Welcome to the Club'-Anil Kumble Congratulates Ajaz Patel

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take ten wickets in an innings the moment he dismissed Mohammed Siraj at the Wakhede Stadium during the second Test match against India. Not many people have done it—just three. Jim Laker, Anil Kumble and now Ajaz. Twitterati wasted no time celebrating his amazing feat, because it is not daily that you see a bowler walking in and grabbing all ten wickets in one go. Here are the top reactions. And yes…Kumble also congratulated him.

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

Yaaaas! Ajaz!!!!!— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 4, 2021

WHAT’S JUST HAPPENED HAHAHA— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 4, 2021

That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 4, 2021

Please don’t let any Indian go to any other country, best don’t even ask them. Dus ka dum 😳 #AjazPatel— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2021

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

Your hometown never lets you down, does it!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021

Make that 10 fa Ajaz Patel ! Wow 😮— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 4, 2021

Ajaz PatelThis will be remembered forever47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/T3IZYYn8NZ— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2021

Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!! pic.twitter.com/iA6biAC4gz— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2021

Ajaz Patel,,,,10fer in an innings👏👏👏👏. That is the stuff of childhood dreams.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 4, 2021

Patel Indian ho ya New Zealand ka, Kamal hi karta hai! Congratulations #AjazPatel for becoming the first Kiwi and the only 3rd player in Test history to achieve this extraordinary feat! #INDvzNZ— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 4, 2021

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel took ten wickets in an innings to become only the third cricketer in the history of the game to achieve the feat. His final scalp was Mohammed Siraj who he had him caught to end the Indian innings for 325 during the second Test in Mumbai. Patel, who was born in the same city, came back at this very venue to achieve the biggest feat of his life. It’s like his life came to a full circle.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here