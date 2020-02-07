Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Auckland: Sunny and Partly Cloudy but no Chances of Rain

After losing the first ODI in Hamilton, Team India will look to bounce back and take the ongoing three-match series into the decider when they take on New Zealand at the Eden Park on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 7, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
On Wednesday, India couldn't manage to defend a stiff 348-run target as New Zealand rode on Ross Taylor's unbeaten ton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Virat Kohli and boys will feel confident in their abilities to level the series and set up a decider as they did the same against Australia at home, wherein they bounced back from a 10-wicket opening defeat to take the series 2-1.

As far as the weather is concerned, Auckland is expected to see sunshine in the afternoon, according to Accuweather. By the night time, the weather app suggests that it may get partly cloudy. However, there are no chances of rain, which is a good news.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.

