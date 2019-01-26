Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: India Win by 90 Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 2:27 PM IST

2nd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 26 January, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat New Zealand by 90 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma

14:45(IST)

Kohli: It was a clinical performance again. We had a par score but we bowled really well and back-to-back clinical performances is really pleasing. I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break to take some risks. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby. We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra but at the same time, good too see us chip our way to a balanced total. They are always ready to bowl for you and pick wickets, which is key. They are not content to go wicketless for 40 runs in their quota, they'd rather have more wickest for 60. That mindset is crucial for us and as is Rohit and Shikhar at the top.

14:43(IST)

Williamson: Little bit frustrated by the loss there. 324 was a score that could have been chased down here I feel. Important not to get carried away with the results and focus on the steps. Some of the results were because of us going too hard for out shots, with wickets in hand we could have stayed in the chase

14:38(IST)

Rohit Sharma named man-of-the-match: Its a good feeling, important that the team won. Didn't know what the pitch was like, so took some time to get adjusted. 325 was a par score on this pitch I felt, but brilliant effort by the bowling unit. Me and Dhawan understand each other's game and also have a good camaraderie between us. Enjoyed batting with Shikhar, hopefully he does as well! 

14:29(IST)

WICKET! That's the final wicket then, another convincing win for India. Chahal gets Ferguson as he looks to go for the maximum but holes out to Vijay Shankar. New Zealand are dismissed for 234 and an easy 90 run win for India

14:23(IST)

WICKET! Bracewell's gutsy innings comes to an end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the breakthrough India needed, Bracewell just dragging that to long on where Dhawan completes a simple catch and then does the thigh five! New Zealand are 224/9

14:21(IST)

Kuldeep's sensational spell comes to an end here, he ends with figures of 4/45. Bracewell and Ferguson continue to frustrate India here. The two have already put together a 58-run stand!

14:13(IST)

50! Bracewell completes a gutsy half-century for New Zealand here. He reaches it of just 35 balls, his maiden half-century as well. Only if someone from the top order had stayed long enough to support him!

14:07(IST)

Doug Bracewell playing bit of a lone hand here for New Zealand and atleast providing some sort of respectability to the total. The blackcaps have gone past 200 here, how much longer can they keep fighting?

14:03(IST)
13:54(IST)

WICKET! Ish Sodhi departs first ball now, moves way too much across the off-stump. Ball pitches and turns, castling the leg-stump. He departs for a 0 and Kuldeep Yadav will be on a hat-trick here

13:52(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep strikes once again, slowing the pace there. Nicholls comes down the track but is completely deceived. Only manages an outside edge and Chahal takes a safe catch. India just three wickets away from a huge win here.

13:44(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav should have had another wicket there, it was hit high in the sky but Jadhav completely misjudged that one. Probably lost it in the floodlights. New Zealand are 157/6 here

13:38(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav does it once again, frustration continues to grow for de Grandhomme and he looks to clear the boundary. Gets it high in the sky but not long enough. Rayudu takes a good catch at mid-wicket.Just a matter of time now you feel for Kiwis, they are 146/6,

13:28(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav gets another one here, Tom Latham completely deceived by that one and misses the ball. He is hit on the full and straight on the pads. India continue chipping away at the wickets here,New Zealand are 137/5

13:24(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav with a loud appeal against Nicholls but the ball was probably spinning a bit too much there. Dhoni immediately says no review and rightly so, replays show that the ball would have indeed been spinning too much

13:14(IST)

Spinners yet again firmly putting India in charge here, the key for them is to ensure that they maintain this pressure. As we write this, we also see Kuldeep Yadav coming into the attack now!

13:07(IST)
13:06(IST)

WICKET! This is stunning from Dhoni. Jadhav gets a bit of drift on the ball, just enough to beat Taylor. His backfoot is in the air for fraction of a second but that's all Dhoni needs to remove the bails! Delight for the Indian team here and Kiwis are 101/4

12:58(IST)

Boundaries just not coming for New Zealand at the moment but the key for them will be to build partnerships. Enough big hitters in the shed to catch up with the required run rate. Taylor you feel will be the key wicket India would want here

12:49(IST)

WICKET! Chahal gets the wicket, Munro had been struggling for a while there. Chahal gets one to turn and Munro looks to go for the reverse sweep but completely misses the ball there. Delight for India as Munro departs for 31.

12:47(IST)

Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack, Taylor though does well to dispatch the final ball for a boundary. A couple of typical Jadhav deliveries in that over which stayed a bit low.

12:37(IST)
12:32(IST)

Vijay Shankar comes into the attack now and immediately New Zealand look to go after him. Munro finds a couple of boundaries in the over though a better effort from Shami at mid-wicket could have prevented atleast one! Kiwis are now 63/2

12:27(IST)

A maiden now from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, pressure firmly on the Kiwis at the moment. Ross Taylor has come out to join Colin Munro in the middle. Home team needs a big partnership to come back int the game.

12:22(IST)

WICKET! After travelling the distance on a couple of occasions. Shami gets the wicket, Williamson had hit 18 runs in the over but then finally chops one onto the stumps. Delight as well as relief for Shami there, Williamson departs for 20 and New Zealand are 5`/2

12:16(IST)

SIX! The pressure was building on Munro there after a few dot balls but he releases it ins tyle, short ball and he pulls that over fine leg for a maximum. Boig job ahead for Munro and Kane Williamson to get the Kiwis on track in this chase

12:08(IST)

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally gets the breakthrough, you can't say he didn't deserve that. Guptill's charmed life comes to an end as he gets the top edge and the ball goes flying down to third man where Chahal takes a good tumbling catch. The ball was certainly travelling there. New Zealand are now 23/1

12:03(IST)

Guptill is certainly living a charmed life at the moment, this time Shami gets the outside edge but the ball falls just short of Rohit Sharma at first slip. But a good over from the pacer as he concedes just 2 runs in that one

11:59(IST)

This is another fine over for New Zealand but Bhuvneshwar might well consider himself unlucky there, first an inside edge goes for a boundary and after that Guptill picks one of his pads to find the boundary. After that, its an outside edge which Dhoni drops. Was a tough chance but should have been taken

11:55(IST)

Shami starts proceedings from the other end for India, hes the man in form and it shows straight away. He is accurate with his line and length straight away there, New Zealand are 10/0 after two overs.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Latest Updates and Live Score: 50! Bracewell completes a gutsy half-century for New Zealand here. He reaches it of just 35 balls, his maiden half-century as well. Only if someone from the top order had stayed long enough to support him!

Catch all the live updates and live cricket score of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier.

All the hype surrounding the clash between the Number 2 and 3 sides in one-day cricket turned out to be a false alarm in the first game, for India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in a no-contest. Will the second game in Tauranga be any different? New Zealand will have to lift themselves quickly if they are to stop this Indian juggernaut. India had the perfect day out in the first match in Napier. They took only 38 overs to dismiss New Zealand for a paltry 157. Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse with two early wickets, before Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the rest of the order. The target was never going to be a problem for India, who raced home in 34.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan used the chance to get among the runs and started the series with an unbeaten 75 to set up the eight-wicket win.

India are unlikely to change anything from Wednesday's game. The only change in their squad is Hardik Pandya's return, but he's unlikely to be available straight away. Virat Kohli will take a break after the third game, and will be looking to make the most of his remaining two matches. He'd be eager to head home only after sealing the series! Kane Williamson warned against panicking after just one loss. He's justified in saying so, for New Zealand have done enough in recent times to suggest Wednesday's game was a one-off case. Their batting group scored in excess of 300 in each of the three games against Sri Lanka recently. But for them to do an encore, they'll have to handle the wrist spinners better.

India's spinners got seven wickets among them in the first match on a track that wasn't even a big turner. One of the key reasons for that was that they were on the backfoot already when Kohli brought his spinners on. That was thanks to Shami getting rid of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early; if New Zealand can improve at the top, the rest will become easier. Even as everyone failed with the bat, New Zealand skipper Williamson continued his steady form with a 64. All he needs is a bit more support, which the likes of Ross Taylor are more than capable of providing.

In some ways, India too will want New Zealand's batsmen to step up. Only then can India test their batting combinations, particularly in the middle order. One of the big takeaways from the Australia series for India was their middle order winning matches, and that was possible only because Australia posted competitive totals. India had made one key change in the batting order for the first game, with Ambati Rayudu back to his No. 4 spot. It meant Dinesh Karthik was out of the XI and pushed MS Dhoni down the order. India didn't get to learn much about that combination, though, for New Zealand didn't put up enough runs on board. Either way, the middle order is likely to be exposed more in the final two matches when Kohli won't be available. The Bay Oval at Tauranga, the venue for the second ODI, is known for good batting conditions. New Zealand will be hoping to make the best of that before it gets too late in the series.
