India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: India Win by 90 Runs

14:45(IST)

Kohli: It was a clinical performance again. We had a par score but we bowled really well and back-to-back clinical performances is really pleasing. I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break to take some risks. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby. We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra but at the same time, good too see us chip our way to a balanced total. They are always ready to bowl for you and pick wickets, which is key. They are not content to go wicketless for 40 runs in their quota, they'd rather have more wickest for 60. That mindset is crucial for us and as is Rohit and Shikhar at the top.