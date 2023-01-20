India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The Indian batters showed their class in the first ODI, decimating the New Zealand bowlers. The Rohit Sharma-led side clinched an ecstatic victory in their first game of the series. India will take on the Kiwis at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on January 21 for the second ODI. Shubman Gill produced a mind-boggling double century giving India the perfect launchpad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling department with a four-wicket haul. He was also India’s most economical bowler on the day. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets each to lend a helping hand.

The Kiwis fought back valiantly but succumbed to a 12-run defeat ultimately. The Black Caps would have taken some positives from the game, with Michael Bracewell’s 140-run knock and Mitchell Santner’s half-century. The duo’s efforts got them close but it was a little too late by then. India has the chance of clinching the series with a victory in the next game, whereas New Zealand will be hoping to keep their chances alive.

Ahead of Saturday’s second ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the second ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

What time will the second ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand second ODI match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi

