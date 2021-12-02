India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: India Squad against New Zealand and Probable Playing 11s

Team India will face New Zealand for the last time during the New Zealand tour of India 2021. The two sides will feature in the second and last Test match from December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Coming to play on Friday, India will hope to produce a better performance as compared to the first Test. The team was on the verge of victory in the Test match but the game ended in a tie as India failed to pick the last wicket. A significant change is expected in India’s playing XI for the second Test.

As skipper Virat Kohli is back with the team, the vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be dropped. Further, it is reported that Wriddhiman Saha can make way for debutant KS Bharat in the final game. India will fancy playing with the same bowling combination -three spinners, and two pacers.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are likely to field the same playing XI. The team delivered a splendid performance in the first Test. Kiwis captured all the headlines by ending an almost lost match in a tie. Rachin Ravindra was the star of the team.

India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain)

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

India vs New Zealand squads:

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel

