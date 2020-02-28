India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 1st Test on February 29 (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Christchurch and will begin at 04:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 1st Test on February 29 (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Christchurch and will begin at 04:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAPaarl All Fixtures
Team Rankings