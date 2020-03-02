India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match at Christchurch, Day 2, Live: India Lose Eight

OUT: This is way too easy for the Kiwis. This time Boult gets a wicket, his fourth. Pant edges one to the keeper and it's all over for the Indians. It's 97/8.
04:12 (IST)
OUT: Vihari punches one through the off side and gets a four. India needs many more of those. And Vihari has thrown his wicket away. He gets one on his pads and tries to flick it, but instead gets an edge. He goes for 9 as India are 97/7.
03:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Christchurch Test and India certainly have thrown away the initiative they had at tea time. For now they just lead by 97 runs while six of their batsmen have already returned to the pavillion. It looks like another tough day in the office for the visitors.
04:17 (IST)
OUT: This is way too easy for the Kiwis. This time Boult gets a wicket, his fourth. Pant edges one to the keeper and it's all over for the Indians. It's 97/8.
04:12 (IST)
OUT: Vihari punches one through the off side and gets a four. India needs many more of those. And Vihari has thrown his wicket away. He gets one on his pads and tries to flick it, but instead gets an edge. He goes for 9 as India are 97/7.
03:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Christchurch Test and India certainly have thrown away the initiative they had at tea time. For now they just lead by 97 runs while six of their batsmen have already returned to the pavillion. It looks like another tough day in the office for the visitors.
04:24 (IST)
Shami and Jadeja survive Southee's over. The lead is 111 now and India would be desperate to get it over 150.
04:17 (IST)
OUT: This is way too easy for the Kiwis. This time Boult gets a wicket, his fourth. Pant edges one to the keeper and it's all over for the Indians. It's 97/8.
04:12 (IST)
OUT: Vihari punches one through the off side and gets a four. India needs many more of those. And Vihari has thrown his wicket away. He gets one on his pads and tries to flick it, but instead gets an edge. He goes for 9 as India are 97/7.
04:09 (IST)
Trent Boult starts from the other end. Pant and Vihari need to be very watchful here.He starts off with a maiden and India remain at 93/6.
04:04 (IST)
Both the Indian batsmen are out there in the middle. They have a big responsibility on their shoulders here. So Southee's over comes to an end and the lead is exactly a 100. India are 93/6.
03:53 (IST)
"We, as a team, want to push it hard and do well but the situation is what it is. We have two batsmen left and we would look to push tomorrow as well. We can try and work hard and score as many as we can and we will see how it goes," said Bumrah who took three wickets for 62 runs in New Zealand first innings.
03:46 (IST)
Bumrah said he has faith in Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari's ability to push the opposition hard on the third day even though it will be easier said than done. Pant and Vihari were batting on 5 and 1 respectively at the close of second day's play.
03:40 (IST)
India were staring at a defeat as they reached 90 for 6 in their second innings at stumps on the second day for an overall lead of 97 runs. This was after New Zealand were bowled out for 235 in their first innings. "See we don't play the blame game. In our (team) culture, we don't look at blaming anyone. Some days if as a bowling unit we don't pick up wickets, then that doesn't give the batsmen liberty to take our case, isn't it?" asked Bumrah, trying his best to defend the dismal show by the top-order batsmen.
03:36 (IST)
The Indian bowlers' impressive performance in the second Test has been largely undone by a dismal batting show, but pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah doesn't want to indulge in a "blame game" which he believes is an exercise in futility. Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets between themselves to bowl out New Zealand for 235 only for the batsmen to lose six wickets in the final session for 90 runs on the second day.
03:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Christchurch Test and India certainly have thrown away the initiative they had at tea time. For now they just lead by 97 runs while six of their batsmen have already returned to the pavillion. It looks like another tough day in the office for the visitors.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Match at Christchurch, Day 2, Live: India Lose Eight
India vs New Zealand live score and latest update of 2nd Test at News18.com. Stay with CricketNext for live score and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs NZ cricket match at Christchurch.
India vs New Zealand (TEST)
LIVE
IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 29 - 04 Mar, 2020
India
242
(63.0) RR 3.84
New Zealand
235
(73.1) RR 3.21
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT: This is way too easy for the Kiwis. This time Boult gets a wicket, his fourth. Pant edges one to the keeper and it's all over for the Indians. It's 97/8.
OUT: Vihari punches one through the off side and gets a four. India needs many more of those. And Vihari has thrown his wicket away. He gets one on his pads and tries to flick it, but instead gets an edge. He goes for 9 as India are 97/7.
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Christchurch Test and India certainly have thrown away the initiative they had at tea time. For now they just lead by 97 runs while six of their batsmen have already returned to the pavillion. It looks like another tough day in the office for the visitors.
04:24 (IST)
Shami and Jadeja survive Southee's over. The lead is 111 now and India would be desperate to get it over 150.
04:17 (IST)
OUT: This is way too easy for the Kiwis. This time Boult gets a wicket, his fourth. Pant edges one to the keeper and it's all over for the Indians. It's 97/8.
04:12 (IST)
OUT: Vihari punches one through the off side and gets a four. India needs many more of those. And Vihari has thrown his wicket away. He gets one on his pads and tries to flick it, but instead gets an edge. He goes for 9 as India are 97/7.
04:09 (IST)
Trent Boult starts from the other end. Pant and Vihari need to be very watchful here.He starts off with a maiden and India remain at 93/6.
04:04 (IST)
Both the Indian batsmen are out there in the middle. They have a big responsibility on their shoulders here. So Southee's over comes to an end and the lead is exactly a 100. India are 93/6.
03:53 (IST)
"We, as a team, want to push it hard and do well but the situation is what it is. We have two batsmen left and we would look to push tomorrow as well. We can try and work hard and score as many as we can and we will see how it goes," said Bumrah who took three wickets for 62 runs in New Zealand first innings.
03:46 (IST)
Bumrah said he has faith in Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari's ability to push the opposition hard on the third day even though it will be easier said than done. Pant and Vihari were batting on 5 and 1 respectively at the close of second day's play.
03:40 (IST)
India were staring at a defeat as they reached 90 for 6 in their second innings at stumps on the second day for an overall lead of 97 runs. This was after New Zealand were bowled out for 235 in their first innings. "See we don't play the blame game. In our (team) culture, we don't look at blaming anyone. Some days if as a bowling unit we don't pick up wickets, then that doesn't give the batsmen liberty to take our case, isn't it?" asked Bumrah, trying his best to defend the dismal show by the top-order batsmen.
03:36 (IST)
The Indian bowlers' impressive performance in the second Test has been largely undone by a dismal batting show, but pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah doesn't want to indulge in a "blame game" which he believes is an exercise in futility. Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets between themselves to bowl out New Zealand for 235 only for the batsmen to lose six wickets in the final session for 90 runs on the second day.
03:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to day 3 of the Christchurch Test and India certainly have thrown away the initiative they had at tea time. For now they just lead by 97 runs while six of their batsmen have already returned to the pavillion. It looks like another tough day in the office for the visitors.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
SIN v MALPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
HK v THAPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANSylhet All Fixtures
Team Rankings