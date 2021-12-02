India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Will Mumbai Rain Play Spoilsport? Here's the Weather Forecast

India and New Zealand cricket teams have arrived in Mumbai for the second and the final Test that begins on Friday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. However, the weather is going to be a decisive factor during all five days of the game.

The Mumbai rains had already affected the practice sessions on Wednesday and the same scenario is expected on Thursday. Both teams, after playing a pulsating draw in Kanpur, would look to seal the series but only if the weather allows for the same.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport on First Day of Mumbai Test?

According to AccuWeather, the chances of cricket taking place seems extremely high as the day is likely to be humid with partial sunshine. Zero percent of thunderstorm with a 25% of overall rain.

The morning session is expected to partly sunny and humid, with the chances of 25% and the cloud cover is likely to be at 74%.

Mumbai Weather Prediction for Friday - MorningThe weather gets clearer as the day progresses. The cloud cover is likely to come down to 35% in the afternoon and the probability of rain is expected to come down to as low as 1%.

Even if the weather allows the game to progress, the condition of light in the evening may force early stumps. Friday evening is most probably going to be ‘hazy’, with cloud cover dropping further to 18%. The probability of precipitation remaining at 1%.

By the looks of the forecast, full day’s play is expected and that’s a pleasing news for the fans. However, Mumbai rains the uninvited guests that often spoil the mood.

Team News

Skipper Virat Kohli will return and lead the team in Mumbai. It will be interesting to see who makes the way for him in the playing XI for the second Test.

