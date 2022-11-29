India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Team India will aim to level the ODI series against New Zealand as the two sides are set to face each other in the third and final fixture on Wednesday. The third ODI of the series is slated to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Kiwis had kicked off the series on a promising note after claiming a convincing seven-wicket victory in the opening game. Wicketkeeper Tom Latham played pulled off a brilliant match-winning ton and was adjudged Man of the Match.

The penultimate ODI had to be called off due to relentless rain.

In the final encounter, Team India are expected to keep Deepak Hooda in the playing XI. India lacked a proper sixth bowling option in the first ODI. Hooda’s inclusion will help India in solving the crisis in the bowling line-up.

After the completion of the series, India will be up against Bangladesh in three ODIs and two Tests.

Ahead of Wednesday’s third ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the third ODI match India vs New Zealand begin?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand third ODI match?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

