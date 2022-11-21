India vs New Zealand 2022, 3rd T20 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs NZ Coverage on TV And Online

This young Indian squad etched a memorable victory against the New Zealanders in the 2nd T20I of the series. The Suryakumar Yadav show along with some amazing bowling spells from Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Siraj meant that we sealed the deal in style.

Both sides have fielded some relatively young players, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent. Yadav seems to be in fine form, and it seems like no one can stop him when he gets going.

Kane Williamson, on the other hand, tried to steer this New Zealand side with his 61 of 52 balls but it was too much for one man alone. Tim Southee put forth an important spell with the ball, churning out three wickets in his four overs on the day. The Black Caps would be looking to turn the tide in the 3rd T20I of the series at McLean Park.

This Indian side are in fine form but will have to ward off any complacency before the next game. The New Zealanders will on a mission to save the series, giving them that extra bonus to go out there and give it their all.

This sets up an exciting showdown for the 3rd and final T20I of the series.

When will the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India be played?

The 3rd T20I match of the series between India vs New Zealand will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the match New Zealand vs India be played?

The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played at the McLean Park, Napier.

What time will the New Zealand vs India begin?

The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India will begin at 12:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand and India match will be available on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match can be viewed live on Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Possible XIs

India Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Southee (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.

