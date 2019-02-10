India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Hamilton, Live Scores: Chance For India to Clinch Series

10:42(IST)

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the third and final T20I in Hamilton on Sunday to decide the series winner. India have a phenomenal record in T20I cricket over the last 12-15 months. They have not lost a single series having won 7 and drawn two of the nine series they have played in this period (since October 2017). Their record in ODI cricket is no different. They have won 13 of the 15 series/tournaments they have played since June 2016 – that is a great record. Apart from the loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy Final in 2017, the only other loss was to England in the bilateral series in 2018.