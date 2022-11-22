India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Napier Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the IND vs NZ Face-off

Napier Weather Forecast & pitch report for India vs New Zealand T20I: India and New Zealand will face off in the third T20I of their three-match series on November 22. After the first T20I was washed out, India produced a stellar performance to steamroll the hosts in the second T20I. Hardik Pandya-led India were clinical with both bat and ball in the last match. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat and notched up a scintillating century. In fact, the entire Indian batting line-up is now playing with more intent and following the fearless template of T20 cricket. Skipper Hardik Pandya will hope that India doesn’t take the foot off the gas and registers a rare series victory in New Zealand by winning the third T20I.

Ahead of the T20I match between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is a 25% chance of rain interrupting the match. While a couple of showers are predicted in the night, there should be no precipitation in the evening. However, it will be very humid as reports put the humidity levels over 60% in the evening.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park is known to be a paradise for batters. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan should enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers should also get some help as the overcast conditions are expected throughout the match.

IND vs NZ Possible Playing XI:

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

