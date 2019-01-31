Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI in Hamilton Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 31, 2019, 12:26 PM IST

4th ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton 31 January, 2019

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bowl)

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Trent Boult

11:14(IST)
11:05(IST)
11:00(IST)

NEW ZEALAND WIN: Taylor seals the win with a four and a six off Chahal. Clinical performance by the Kiwis as they comeback in the series and make it 3-1. Taylor remains unbeaten on 37, while Nicholls finishes with 30. 

10:53(IST)

Kiwis are finishing it off in style as Chahal bowls a fuller one. The batsman freezes his arms and gets two sixes on the trot in the same direction. Kiwis are 79/2 after 13. 

10:40(IST)

Pandya is trying to pull things back for India, but in vain. India desperately needs some wickets here and they look hard to come by. Kiwis move to 51/2 after 10 overs. 

10:30(IST)
10:23(IST)

OUT: Bhuvneshwar has been fighting a lone battle as this time he gets New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Pitched outside off, ball takes a healthy edge and flies into the hands of the keeper. Kiwis are 39/2.

10:19(IST)

Yet another four for the Kiwis as Nicholls pulls one from Khaleel, The ball is short with not much pace. This is already over for India as Kiwis reach 39/1. 

10:13(IST)

Khaleel is leaking boundaries at the moment which is not good for India. Williams rocks back in the crease and guides the ball through covers for a four. Kiwis are 31/1 after 4. 

10:06(IST)

Khaleel starts the proceedings from the other end and Henry Nicholls greets him with a pull through the square leg boundary. India needs to put pressure on the Kiwi batsmen. There is another four in the over off a free hit. Kiwis move to 23/1 in 2 overs. 

09:58(IST)

OUT: Bhuvneshwar starts the proceedings for India. It's a half volley as Guptill flicks it for a six and follows it up with a four through long on. Great start this for the Kiwis. He doesn't stop there and gets another four. And then falls as he gets a leading edge and is caught at point. He departs for 14. It's 14/1. 

09:53(IST)
09:46(IST)

ALL OUT: Jimmy Neesham comes into the attack and bowls a full one to Khaleel. The batsman smashes down the ball towards long off to get a four. But on the next ball he is castled. He is out for 5 as India are bundled out for 92. 

09:42(IST)

Chahal is fighting it out in the middle as he sweeps Astle for a four. He ends the over with a single to take India to 87/9 after 30 overs. 

09:38(IST)

OUT: And just when it was looking like these two would take India forward, Kuldeep plays a rash sweep off Astle and ends up giving a simple catch to Grandhomme in the deep. India are 80/9. 

09:31(IST)

FOUR: Amid the collapse, Chahal is playing a little gem by his standards and fighting it out in the middle. He lofts one from Grandhomme off his pads and the ball goes over the square leg boundary for a four. India are 76/8 after 27 overs.

09:27(IST)

Another maiden over by the Kiwis but Henry has been rather ordinary on a day when Kiwi bowlers have taken wickets for fun. He still hasn't bagged any. India are still 71/8. 

09:24(IST)

India are living dangerously here as Kuldeep and Chahal take India to 71/8 in 25 overs. This is a really valuable partnership and they would like to take India to at least 100.

09:20(IST)

A rare boundary for the Indians as Chahal pulls one from Henry for a four. That was a surprise shot for India number 10. India now move to 65/8 in 24 overs. 

09:16(IST)

This has been a dismal show by the Indians as they have thrown wickets away. Apart from a couple of good balls, rest have all been poor shots, including Pandya's dismissal, when only two balls from Boult's spell were remaining. India are 59/8. 

09:11(IST)
09:04(IST)

OUT: Pandya needs to be wary of Boult threat and realise that he has only one over to go now. That is when he can look to get some runs here. This is suicide from the batsman as he gets a feather to the glove. Boult has five as Pandya departs for 16. India are 55/8.

08:59(IST)
08:56(IST)

FOUR, FOUR, FOUR: And with not much batting left, Pandya decides to go for his shots as he slams Boult for three fours in the same over. On a pitch where every batsman struggled, Pandya has troubled Boult. That also brings up the fifty for India. After 18 overs India are 52/7. 

08:53(IST)
08:51(IST)

SEVEN: What a disastrous outing this is turning out for India as Grandhomme castles Bhuvneshwar for 1. India are 40/7 now with Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav on crease now.

08:48(IST)

Even though the runs are not coming, the important part is India don't lose wickets. A rare wicketless over for Boult as India move to 40/6.

08:40(IST)

A boundary after a long time for the Indians as Graandhomme pitches in one short. Pandya is quick to move to the backfoot and gets a boundary off midwicket. India are 39/6 after 15 overs. 

08:37(IST)
08:33(IST)

Big responsibility on Jadhav and Pandya's shoulders to take India to a safe total. The key here will be to make small targets. In the meanwhile, Boult has his fourth as Jadhav is LBW for 1. The ball curves back into the right-hander and hits on the pads. India are sinking further with 35/6. 

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Live Score and Updates:NEW ZEALAND WIN: Taylor seals the win with a four and a six off Chahal. Clinical performance by the Kiwis as they comeback in the series and make it 3-1. Taylor remains unbeaten on 37, while Nicholls finishes with 30.

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 AM onwards. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: It was supposed to be competitive, but has turned out to be massively one-sided. The India - New Zealand One-Day International series has already been sealed with two games to go, India proving to be the much superior side. It's now up to the hosts to put up some competition as the teams move to Hamilton for the fourth ODI on Thursday (January 31). The one good news from their perspective is that India will be without Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the last two games and the three T20Is that follow. The bad news though, is that India have had success even in Kohli's absence - they won the Asia Cup without Kohli in the side. India have an able replacement in Rohit Sharma, who will want to make his 200th ODI special.

Kohli summed up India's ODI run perfectly after the third game, saying they were in 'auto pilot' mode. Indeed they are. The top three batsmen - Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli himself. Oppositions feel comfortable only if they get past all three of them quickly. Pleasingly for India, the middle order is falling in place this year too. MS Dhoni is getting into some form, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik have all made runs. The line-up will see some changes in Hamilton. Dhoni should replace Kohli in the XI if he has recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the third game. In such a scenario, Rayudu could be batting at No. 3, like he did during the Asia Cup. India also have the option of giving Shubman Gill a debut; they can afford to experiment as the series is already theirs. The other box to be ticked in the batting is some game-time for Hardik Pandya. Will he be getting a promotion just to have a hit? The bowling is complete even in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Mohammed Shami has stepped up and is fast becoming difficult to drop. He has picked up seven wickets from three matches, giving India the early breakthroughs. Not many teams have had success against Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and New Zealand have been no exception. To make matters worse for the hosts, Pandya has stepped straight back into the side after a long break with a fine spell (10-0-45-2) in the third game.

New Zealand have managed scores of only 157, 234 and 243 in the three matches. They haven't batted the full quota of 50 overs yet in the series. Kane Williamson said they have shown some improvement through the series, but conceded they have to do a lot more against a side like India. The problems have started right at the top - the highest opening stand between Martin Guptill and Colin Munro this series has been 23. Guptill has managed just 33 runs, while Munro has 46 from the series. Only if that changes will New Zealand feel easier. Williamson himself has got the starts but not been able to kick on. It's quite uncharacteristic for a batsman of his ability, but shows the kind of pressure India's bowlers have applied. The promising news for New Zealand though is the runs from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in the third match. Taylor made 93 while Latham, 51. Only if the batting comes together will the bowlers have a chance. New Zealand have got in James Neesham and Todd Astle in place of Doug Bracewell and Ish Sodhi. Overall, India are a well-oiled machine that looks good to go for the World Cup. The remaining matches are all about finetuning preparations and getting game-time. New Zealand have some distance to travel, and have to up their game.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(capt), Trent Boult, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.
crickethamiltonInd vs NZindia new zealand 4th odiindia vs new zealand 2019India-New ZealandKane WilliamsonMS Dhoninz vs indrohit sharmaross taylor

