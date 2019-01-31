India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI in Hamilton Highlights: As it Happened

“It was just one of those days where things went our way and we were able to exploit the conditions with the ball.” - Kane Williamson #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8eaFlr4pYE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2019
Ross Taylor 37* & Henry Nicholls 30* seeing the team home safely at Seddon Park. Scorecard | https://t.co/GB9AZdmmkL #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0j5fIG9Upf— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2019
4th ODI. 7.4: H Pandya to H Nicholls (19), 6 runs, 45/2 https://t.co/3SO7aSya6I #NZvInd #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019
OUT: Bhuvneshwar starts the proceedings for India. It's a half volley as Guptill flicks it for a six and follows it up with a four through long on. Great start this for the Kiwis. He doesn't stop there and gets another four. And then falls as he gets a leading edge and is caught at point. He departs for 14. It's 14/1.
India all out for 92 at Seddon Park. Trent Boult leading the attack with 5-21. His fifth five wicket haul in ODIs equaling Sir Richard Hadlee's New Zealand record. Chase to come! Scorecard | https://t.co/GB9AZdmmkL #NZvIND 📷= @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/oKHGhrml3a— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2019
A Ten-Over spell by Boult. Broke the back of India’s batting. But two dismissals that disappointed more came from the other end—Rayudu and DK. Both loose shots. #IndvNZ @StarSportsIndia— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2019
4⃣4⃣0⃣4⃣0⃣0⃣— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 31, 2019
Pandya takes the attack to Boult to get the scorecard ticking once again for the #MenInBlue.
🇮🇳 - 52/7 in 18 overs. #NZvIND #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals
4th ODI. 17.1: T Boult to H Pandya (8), 4 runs, 44/7 https://t.co/3SO7aSya6I #NZvInd #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019
TRENT BOULT! Four now as he strikes Kedar Jadhav on the pad moving it back and he's given out. Review confirms it. India 35/6. Trent Boult on fire at Seddon Park ⚡️🔥 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/GB9AZdmmkL #NZvIND 📷= @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/y7CoUkTq7y— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2019
Big responsibility on Jadhav and Pandya's shoulders to take India to a safe total. The key here will be to make small targets. In the meanwhile, Boult has his fourth as Jadhav is LBW for 1. The ball curves back into the right-hander and hits on the pads. India are sinking further with 35/6.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking