India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI at Wellington Highlights - As It Happened

13:34(IST)

WICKET! Kedar Jadhav has done the trick yet again for India, and MS Dhoni seems to be the most delighted person here. Short and asking to be hit, but it stays a bit low, thanks to Jadhav's action. Williamson looks to pull it for a maximum but holes out to Shikhar Dhawan at midwicket, who completes a simple catch and then brings out the thigh five! Big wicket for India and New Zealand are 105/4