India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI at Wellington Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 3:38 PM IST

5th ODI, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 03 February, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India beat New Zealand by 35 runs

Man of the Match: Ambati Rayudu

15:20(IST)

Rayudu named man-of-the-match: "I wanted to take the game to the 30th over without losing another wicket, we knew that we were up against a quality bowling attack. The aim was to play full quota of 50 overs. People batting at four, five, six get chances only in tough situations but we might face similar challenge in the future. It was a great effort by our bowlers," 

15:15(IST)
15:09(IST)
15:05(IST)

WICKET! That's it then,Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the final wicket as Boult top edges on straight to Shami at third man. India win this one by 35 runs and take the series 4-1. Fantastic result for the men in blue!

15:03(IST)

Hardik Pandya getting the treatment he has meted out today! He bowls in the arc and Henry hits them out of the park! Two huge hits into the stands and the required run rate goes to 6 rpo. NZ need 36 from 36 now.

15:00(IST)

WICKET! Santner cannot believe it, this has been such kind of a day for New Zealand. On the pads and a couple of meters to right or left, its a boundary but Santner perfectly finds Shami at short fine leg. He is disappointed as he has to walk back for 22.

14:57(IST)

Chahal concedes just 3 runs in the over and ends his spell with figures of 3/41! All three have been leg before wickets. The required runs though have come below 50 for New Zealand. 49 runs required in 7 overs, can the Kiwis do it?

14:53(IST)
14:47(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has done the trick here. Yet again New Zealand simply fail to read the leg-spinner, Astle looks to go for the sweep here but completely misses the ball. It was the googly, easy decision as umpire raises his finger. New Zealand review but to no avail, Astle departs for 10 and NZ are 194/8

14:37(IST)

FOUR! Astle doesn't look like a number 8 batsmen. Creams one through the covers for a boundary. He is an opening batsman turned leg-spinner! So, certainly not over this but India are overwhelming favourites you feel

14:32(IST)

Key breakthrough for INDIA - Jimmy Neesham run out for 44. 3rd time in his career he has been run out.

14:31(IST)

Todd Astle has come out to join Mitch Santner in the middle..Can NZ script a miraculous comeback into this one? India just need three more wickets!

14:27(IST)

WICKET! Would you believe it! Loud appeal for lbw against Neesham, that's turned down but the New Zealand all rounder looks to steal a single without realising that the ball is right there. Dhoni does the rest and this is a game changing wicket for India. Neesham departs for 44 and India are just three wickets away from win.

14:23(IST)

Neesham is really taking the game by the scruff of its neck here. This time he targets Bhuvneshwar Kumar, again in the mid-wicket region and the ball goes deep into the stands! 13 runs coming from that over. Last 5 overs have fetched 40 runs for the Blackcaps!

14:19(IST)

Another expensive over this for India, this time Shami concedes 10 runs in the over. Neesham picks two boundaries there and the required run rate now is just a shade above 6 runs per over. 91 runs required from 90 balls now for the home side

14:13(IST)

Neesham gets one right from the middle and deposits over the midwicket boundary for a maximum. Neesham is the key wicket you feel here for India, Pandya concedes 11 runs in that over and Kiwis cross 150. 101 more runs required to win now

14:09(IST)
14:02(IST)

Santner comes out to join Neesham now..surely the last recognizable batting pair for New Zealand and if they are to get anywhere close to the target, then these two will have to do the maximum work!

13:57(IST)

WICKET! Chahal gets another one, its the straighter one from the leg-spinner and de Grandhomme fails to read it. Playing for the spin, he completely misses the ball and is hit right in front of stumps. As plumb as it gets, the umpire raises his finger and NZ are now 135/6

13:53(IST)

Pandya comes back into the attack here and de Grandhomme greets him with back-to-back boundaries. Neesham and de Grandhomme are both power hitters and India should look to dry up the boundaries here. That will force them to take risks!

13:45(IST)

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal has done the trick for India, gets the big wicket of Latham who looks to sweep the ball but completely misses it. Struck in front and the umpire raises his finger confidently. It could well have been pitching outside the leg-stump, Latham consults Neesham but decides not to review. Will be interesting to see the replays on this one!

13:41(IST)

James Neesham has come out to join Tom Latham in the middle, and just to give a hint about the conditions, the umpires have got their jackets out and that means there might be a dip in temperature, we might see some dew come into play and that should make things tougher for India!

13:34(IST)

WICKET! Kedar Jadhav has done the trick yet again for India, and MS Dhoni seems to be the most delighted person here. Short and asking to be hit, but it stays a bit low, thanks to Jadhav's action. Williamson looks to pull it for a maximum but holes out to Shikhar Dhawan at midwicket, who completes a simple catch and then brings out the thigh five! Big wicket for India and New Zealand are 105/4

13:31(IST)

The lights are on here in Wellington, the game looks set for a thrilling finale here. New Zealand have managed to cross 100 here and both the players are looking comfortable. India still happy to give away singles and not building any pressure at the moment

13:24(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Fifty runs stand for 4th wicket. Back to back fifty plus stand for 4th wicket for NZ. 4th fifty runs stand between Williamson and Latham in ODIs.

13:21(IST)

50 partnership is up between Tom Latham and Kane Williamson off just 69 balls. Both have looked extremely good and showed great application here just when New Zealand had lost wickets in a heap. They are looking extremely comfortable at the moment, NZ move to 91/0 after 22 overs

13:15(IST)

Kedar Jadhav now comes into the attack. He starts by conceding 5 runs in his first over. New Zealand's run rate slowly increasing at the moment as they approach 100 at the moment

13:11(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack now, he concedes 6 runs from his first over. Chahal bowls a short ball and its put away in style by Latham. India just letting the slip game away at the moment, they should look for another wicket and kill off the Kiwis chase here!

13:05(IST)

This is pure class from Kane Williamson, first he hits one past point and it goes for a boundary. After that its one straight past the bowler, overpitched from Shankar and Williamson shows full face of the bat and its a perfect straight drive. 10 runs from the over and Kiwis move to 70/3

13:02(IST)

Hardik Pandya continues to bowl tight here, Latham and Williamson are looking to rebuild the Kiwi innings here. They are not worried abouy the run rate and want to take this to the end. Shankar and Pandya currently bowling well!

Catch all the action from the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington on our live blog!

The chance of a series whitewash now gone, a depleted India will nevertheless look to end their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a win as the teams gear up for the final match of the series at Wellington on Sunday (February 3). Trent Boult taking advantage of conditions that assisted swing bowling gave the Kiwis something to smile about, but only a win in the final ODI will see them end the series with their heads held high after India sealed the series at Mount Maunganui. It didn’t help that the visitors were missing both Virat Kohli (rested for the remainder of the tour) and MS Dhoni (out injured) but the disappointment from the Indian camp was palpable. Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said after the match that the loss served as a ‘reality check’ for India while stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team’s performance with the bat was ‘one of the worst performances for a long time’.

The series is already in the bag and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect more experimentation from India in the final match as well, but the previous encounter did bring up some old concerns.

Middle Order Still a Worry?

Once Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed cheaply, the middle order failed to provide much resistance; India’s highest scorers on the day were Hardik Pandya (16) and Yuzvendra Chahal (17).
Both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik went without troubling the scorers whereas Kedhar Jadhav added just a solitary run to the total before departing. Debutant Shubman Gill could also only score 9 runs, but perhaps the bigger concern for India will be the manner in which Rayudu, Karthik and Jadhav folded since these players are expected to be a part of the middle-order in the World Cup. “It was about applying ourselves. Once you get in, things will start to look easier. We played some bad shots as well. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging,” Rohit had said after the game. India might not expect pitches that offer that much assistance to seamers in the World Cup, but you never know with the English pitches. In any case, the middle order would do well to heed Rohit’s advice and get themselves in no matter the pitch conditions before looking to take on the bowlers.

However, given that the conditions on offer at Wellington will be different, the poor showing at Hamilton could well be put down as a one-off.

Hosts’ Concerns

Boult had admitted after the previous game that pulling one back in the series was satisfying but the hosts go into their last game with issues of their own to sort. Boult stole the show at Hamilton but the Kiwis know their batting will have to be better than what it has been throughout the series if they are to end the series on a high. They failed to bat their full quota of overs in the first three games. Frustratingly for them, many batsmen have managed to get starts but rarely have they been able to convert them into a big score. Many had expected the Kiwis to present a stiff challenge to India after Kohli’s men had dominated the Tests and ODIs in Australia, but the side that finished the previous World Cup as runners-up have looked ordinary so far in the series. They will also likely be without the services of Martin Guptill, who aggravated his lower back during fielding practice. A call on his availability will be taken tomorrow morning. Colin Munro has rejoined the squad as a back-up. Nevertheless, Kane Williamson will be hoping his side can put their recent poor form behind them. Another win against India would be a good step in that direction.
