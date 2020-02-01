India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I on February 2 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Mount Maunganui and will begin at 12:30 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I on February 2 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Mount Maunganui and will begin at 12:30 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs NZ).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020
IND v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings