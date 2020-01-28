India vs New Zealand | A Look Back at the Last Five T20Is Played at Hamilton

Having won the first two T20Is of what will be a five-match series against New Zealand, India go into the third game knowing another good performance will seal the series. By contrast, the Kiwis will be desperate to save the series having succumbed to back-to-back losses.
The third match of the series will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton. History favours the hosts at this venue - of the nine T20Is that have been played here, they have come out victorious on seven occasions. By contrast, India have played just the one match here and were beaten.
Here's a look back at the last five T20Is that were played at Hamilton.
New Zealand vs India, February 10 2019 - New Zealand Won by 4 Runs
The last T20I to be played at this venue was the final match of a three-game series between these two sides itself and it was the hosts that ran out winners in what was a hard-fought encounter.
A 40-ball 72 from Colin Munro propelled the hosts to 212-4 in the first innings. The Indian batsmen took the chase right to the wire but could only post 208-6 in their 20 overs, a loss that saw them lose the series 2-1.
New Zealand vs England, February 18 2018 - England Won by 2 Runs
Another high-scoring thriller at Seddon Park saw New Zealand end up on the losing side against an England side that were among one of the best in the world in white-ball cricket at the time.
Half-centuries from skipper Eoin Morgan (80) and Dawid Malan (53) helped England post 194-7 batting first. In response, New Zealand got off to a flier thanks to openers Martin Guptill (62) and Colin Munro (57) but faltered towards the end and finished the innings at 192-4.
New Zealand vs Pakistan, January 17 2016 - New Zealand Won by 10 Wickets
The first one-sided encounter on this list took place between New Zealand and Pakistan, when the latter put up what was a slightly below-par target that saw the hosts canter home with some ease.
Umar Akmal's half-century was the lone bright spot for Pakistan as they only managed 168-7. Martin Guptill (87*) and Kane Williamson (72*) shared an unbeaten 171-run opening stand to get the hosts home with minimal fuss.
New Zealand vs England, February 12 2013 - New Zealand Won by 55 Runs
A good batting show from New Zealand's top 3 as well as a four-wicket haul from James Franklin was enough to help the hosts overcome England in this match.
Martin Guptill (47), Hamish Rutherford (40) and Brendon McCullum (74) helped the Kiwis score 192-6 batting first. In reply, England could manage only 137 before being bundled out with Franklin (4-15) leading the way for the bowlers.
New Zealand vs South Africa, February 19 2012 - South Africa Won by 8 Wickets
New Zealand thought they had done enough to secure a victory when decent knocks from their top 5 helped them set a target of 173-4 in their 20 overs. However, South African opener Richard Levi had other plans.
Levi scored an unbeaten 117 off 51 balls in a blitzkrieg knock that included 5 fours and 13 sixes. As a result, the Proteas reached the target with 4 overs to spare.
