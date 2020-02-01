India vs New Zealand | A Look Back at the Last Five T20Is Played at the Bay Oval

Having won all four of the preceding T20Is, India will go into the final game of the five-match series confident of sealing an unprecedented series whitewash over hosts New Zealand when the two sides face off at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (February 2).
The Kiwis will be looking for a morale-boosting win to end what has been a nightmarish series that saw them lose the third and fourth matches in the Super Over stage despite being in commanding positions to win the match.
The fact that they have won 4 out of 6 T20Is at Sunday's venue would probably give them some confidence but the Virat Kohli-led Indian team are on a roll and will be hard to stop.
Here's a look back at the last five T20Is to be played at the Bay Oval.
New Zealand vs Pakistan, January 28 2018 - Pakistan Won by 18 Runs
New Zealand's sole loss at the Bay Oval came in the last match they played at this venue. Put in to field first after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, New Zealand's bowlers endured a torrid time as Pakistan, inspired by Fakhar Zaman's 46, posted 181-6 in their 20 overs.
In response, New Zealand got off to a flier thanks to Martin Guptill's 59 but lost too many wickets on a regular basis in the latter parts of the innings and could only muster 163-6 in their 20 overs.
New Zealand vs West Indies, January 3 2018 - New Zealand Won by 119 Runs
New Zealand's were at their destructive best in this match against a West Indies side that looked far from their best and it was reflective in the dominance of the home side. A century from Colin Munro and a half-century from Guptill took them to 243-5 after they opted to bat first.
West Indies started poorly by losing both openers for ducks and things didn't get much better afterwards, with Andre Fletcher's fighting 46 the only highlight of a forgettable outing for the Windies batting unit who were bundled out for 124.
New Zealand vs West Indies, January 1 2018 - No Result
The only other match at this venue that New Zealand have not won was washed out. The second match of the series against the West Indies was turning out to be an interesting affair, as the hosts had scored 102 runs in 9 overs but had already lost 4 wickets.
However, the rain came after the 9th over was completed and the match was eventually called off.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, January 8 2017 - New Zealand Won by 27 Runs
The third match of the T20I series against Bangladesh was a dead rubber as the hosts had already won the previous two matches but they completed the series whitewash with a comfortable victory in the final match.
Skipper Kane Williamson scored 60 opening the batting before the middle-order faltered. An unbeaten 94 from Corey Anderson - that included 2 fours and 10 sixes - took them to 194-4 and while Bangladesh did well to get to 167-6, it always seemed a lost cause for the visitors.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, January 6 2017 - New Zealand Won by 47 Runs
The second T20I of the series saw Bangladesh start the match well enough. Bowling first, they dismissed both openers cheaply but a ton from Colin Munro - batting at number 3 - and a half-century from Tom Bruce propelled the hosts to 195-7.
In response, the visitors could never get going and despite fighting knocks from Sabbir Rehman (48) and Soumya Sarkar (39) they were eventually skittled out for 148 in 18.1 overs.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs New Zealand | A Look Back at the Last Five T20Is Played at the Bay Oval
Here's a look back at the last five T20Is to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020
IND v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings