India vs New Zealand | After Impressing in Limited-overs Leg, Saini Gears Up For Kiwi Tests

Young pacer Navdeep Saini is thrilled about representing his country at the highest level and he is only aiming to play well and win as many games as he can for Team India.

IANS |February 17, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
Hamilton: Young pacer Navdeep Saini is thrilled about representing his country at the highest level and he is only aiming to play well and win as many games as he can for Team India.

"I am happy to be playing at the highest level. Like every other player, it was also my dream which has now come true. I just want to carry on with my performances," Saini said during a conversation with fellow teammate Mohammed Shami.

So far, he has represented India in five ODIs and 10 T20Is in which he has picked 5 and 13 wickets respectively. Saini, who made his international debut last year during West Indies tour, has also been included for the first in the Test squad and is gearing up to face New Zealand in red-ball cricket.

During the conversation for the BCCI TV, the 27-year-old also revealed that his preferred language is Punjabi.

"I am very soft at heart. When it comes to language, I am very comfortable with Punjabi. I try to interact with my Indian teammates in Punjabi and they find it funny."

When asked about how he would help underprivileged children, Saini said: "I will try to help them in every possible manner. I have provided financial aid, like providing them with kits to two-three children I have come across till now."

"I have faced similar situation in my childhood, so I know the hardships," he added.

