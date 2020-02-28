India vs New Zealand | Ahead of Christchurch Test, India Add 'Turbo Touch' In Training Drill
Following a crushing 10-wicket defeat in Wellington, the Indian team is trying everything possible to level the two-match series when they take on New Zealand in the second Test beginning Saturday at the Hagley Oval.
India vs New Zealand | Ahead of Christchurch Test, India Add 'Turbo Touch' In Training Drill
Following a crushing 10-wicket defeat in Wellington, the Indian team is trying everything possible to level the two-match series when they take on New Zealand in the second Test beginning Saturday at the Hagley Oval.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAPaarl All Fixtures
Team Rankings