India vs New Zealand | Assistant Coach Luke Ronchi Takes Field as Substitute for New Zealand

In an interesting development during the second ODI against India at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand fielding coach Luke Ronchi was forced to come on as a substitute fielder as the hosts were suffering from a spate of injury concerns.

Cricketnext Staff |February 8, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Ronchi last played for New Zealand in 2017, and was on the field once again in the 37th over as all the fit substitutes were already on the park.

New Zealand have been suffering from plenty of issues, with pacer Scott Kuggeleijn down with a flu and Mitchell Santner suffering from a stomach bug. Both Kuggeleijn and Santner did not feature in the XI for the game.

Mark Chapman came in for Santner while New Zealand also handed a debut to pacer Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand scored 273 for 8 in 50 overs, with Ross Taylor top scoring with 73 off 74.

india vs new zealand 2020luke ronchi

