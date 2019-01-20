Auckland Abuzz as Team India Touchdown For Three-week Long Tour

Loading...
After the high of winning their first-ever Test and bilateral One-Day International series in Australia, the Indian side will now play New Zealand in five ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals. The ODIs are seen as crucial with a handful of them remaining before the start of the 2019 World Cup.
Hello #TeamIndia. Auckland welcomes you #NZvIND ✈️😎🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8ER80bKS5b— BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2019
While Australia, in the rebuilding phase and without the services of their top players in David Warner and Steve Smith did not pose too much of a challenge to India, New Zealand will be a different kettle of fish.
The Black Caps, under the astute leadership of Kane Williamson, have become a formidable unit across all formats of the game. They recently whitewashed Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series at home while also won the one-off T20I quite convincingly. Their ODI record in recent times has been as good as any. New Zealand have lost just five out of their last 20 ODIs with one getting abandoned and while their record in the 20-over format might not be as eye-catching, the Black Caps on home soil will pose as tough a challenge for the Indian unit as any.
The mind games have already begun with Scott Styris challenging India to throw in a similar show as they did in Australia, against New Zealand as well.
Well done @BCCI ..entree is over time for the main course!!!— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 18, 2019
The first of five ODIs will be staged in Napier from January 23 while Wellington will host the first T20I from February 6. Strong crowds are expected throughout as is the case whenever India tours any country.
First Published: January 20, 2019, 4:26 PM IST