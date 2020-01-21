India vs New Zealand: BCCI Says 'No' to Saha's Ranji Test
Indian wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who is recovering from a finger surgery, has been asked to skip Bengal's next Ranji clash against Delhi to keep himself ready for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand.
