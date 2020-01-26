Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Bowlers Stood Up & Took Control Of What We Wanted to Do

After a closely fought match in the first T20I on Friday, India produced a rather convincing performance against New Zealand and beat them by seven wickets. But the foundation of the win was laid in the first innings, by the Indian bowlers, who were at their best and restricted the opposition to mere 132/5.

Cricketnext Staff |January 26, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Bowlers Stood Up & Took Control Of What We Wanted to Do

After a closely fought match in the first T20I on Friday, India produced a rather convincing performance against New Zealand and beat them by seven wickets. But the foundation of the win was laid in the first innings, by the Indian bowlers, who were at their best and restricted the opposition to mere 132/5.

Such a performance with the ball took India to the win and now the visitors lead the series 2-0. Skipper Virat Kohli was appreciative of the efforts of the bowlers.

"I think we had another good performance today, especially with the ball. The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there. Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"The low total led us to bat in that manner but we thought the pitch was good for 160 in the first half. We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain."

Ravindra Jadeja was particularly impressive on the day and returned with figures 2/18. Jasprit Bumrah, too was economical and bagged a wicket, giving away only 21 runs. Kohli also gave away the reason, what worked for the Indian bowlers.

"The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding. Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well, and Shami and Shardul and Shivam making very good contributions with the ball but I think we backed it up in the field more importantly."

