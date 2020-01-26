India vs New Zealand | Bowlers Stood Up & Took Control Of What We Wanted to Do
After a closely fought match in the first T20I on Friday, India produced a rather convincing performance against New Zealand and beat them by seven wickets. But the foundation of the win was laid in the first innings, by the Indian bowlers, who were at their best and restricted the opposition to mere 132/5.
India vs New Zealand | Bowlers Stood Up & Took Control Of What We Wanted to Do
After a closely fought match in the first T20I on Friday, India produced a rather convincing performance against New Zealand and beat them by seven wickets. But the foundation of the win was laid in the first innings, by the Indian bowlers, who were at their best and restricted the opposition to mere 132/5.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS All Fixtures
Team Rankings