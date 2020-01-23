India vs New Zealand | Bumrah vs Guptill, Santner vs Rahul and Other Key Battles in Auckland
The express fast bowler has proved his worth in the limited opportunities he has gotten for Team India. It will be a new test for Saini to bowl against one of the best batsmen in the world – Williamson. In the last two matches, he has five wickets to his name. As for Williamson, the biggest challenge will be to adapt to the shortest format, having only played Tests recently.
