India vs New Zealand: Character of Pitches in New Zealand has Changed - Tendulkar
The pitches in New Zealand have become a lot more batting-friendly over the years, says iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, insisting that India have the "ammunition" to trouble the sprightly hosts during the upcoming series.
