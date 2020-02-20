Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Cloudy but No Rain: Wellington Weather Expected to be Good for Cricket

India and New Zealand are set to face off in the first of the two Tests in Wellington beginning Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 20, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Cloudy but No Rain: Wellington Weather Expected to be Good for Cricket

India and New Zealand are set to face off in the first of the two Tests in Wellington beginning Friday.

India won the T20I series 5-0 and then lost the T20Is 0-3.

The weather in New Zealand has been good for cricket throughout, and the same is expected on Day 1 of the first Test. Wellington is expected to be cloudy but chances of precipitation is less.

Temperatures should hover around 20 degrees, making it good for cricket.

In fact, the weather is expected to be good for cricket throughout the five days of the Test.

