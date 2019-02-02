India vs New Zealand | Coach Shastri Gets Nostalgic; Recalls Debut Test at Basin Reserve

Loading...
Shastri had made his first India appearance in Wellington way back in February 1981 against the Kiwis and then went on to play another 79 matches for the country.
38 years...
So blessed to wear India colours again at Basin Reserve where I made my debut in 1981.
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 2, 2019
"Would have never imagined I would be back here after 38 years to a place where it all started, still in India colours. They say what goes around, comes around. Fond memories from the Basin Reserve in Wellington," Shastri said in the video.
Shastri amassed 3830 in Tests at an average of 35.79 with 11 hundreds and 12 fifties while in 128 ODI innings he scored 3108 runs at 29.04 with 4 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
He also bagged 151 wickets in Tests and 129 scalps in ODIs.
First Published: February 2, 2019, 4:03 PM IST