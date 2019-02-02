Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand | Coach Shastri Gets Nostalgic; Recalls Debut Test at Basin Reserve

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 2, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Ahead of the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, India head coach Ravi Shastri got nostalgic and recalled his international debut against the Kiwis at the same venue 38 years back.

Shastri had made his first India appearance in Wellington way back in February 1981 against the Kiwis and then went on to play another 79 matches for the country.



"Would have never imagined I would be back here after 38 years to a place where it all started, still in India colours. They say what goes around, comes around. Fond memories from the Basin Reserve in Wellington," Shastri said in the video.

Shastri amassed 3830 in Tests at an average of 35.79 with 11 hundreds and 12 fifties while in 128 ODI innings he scored 3108 runs at 29.04 with 4 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

He also bagged 151 wickets in Tests and 129 scalps in ODIs.
First Published: February 2, 2019
