India vs New Zealand | Disappointing to Not Cross Finish Line: Rohit

"212 was always going to be a tough chase and we were in the game right till the end," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.
"They held their nerves and bowled yorkers perfectly. We started well with the ODIs and it was a long tour. The boys put in a lot of effort and they will be disappointed but we have to learn from our mistakes. They were a lot of positives and now we are looking forward to heading home to play Australia," added Rohit.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson called the series a great advertisement for cricket.
"Credit to India for a great series, our first performance was the best and we learned a lot from the second game. Now we are looking forward to the series against Bangladesh," he said.
Colin Munro was named man-of-the-match for his powerful 72 off just 40 balls.
"It was touch and go till the final minute. India have so many good batsmen in their line-up. My focus was on putting the pressure back on the bowlers, I had a bit of luck which you certainly need in this game," said Munro.
Munro's opening partner Tim Seifert was named man-of-the-series, finishing with 139 runs at a strike-rate of 173.75.
"It's great to put in a performance like that and win such a thrilling game. The crowd came out in full support and it was a lot of fun to bat with Munro," Seifert said.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 4:37 PM IST