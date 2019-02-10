Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand | Disappointing to Not Cross Finish Line: Rohit

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 10, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
A dejected Rohit Sharma praised New Zealand for their convincing performance and said it was disappointing to not cross the finish line after coming so close as the Kiwis took the series 2-1 after a 4-run victory in the third T20I.

"212 was always going to be a tough chase and we were in the game right till the end," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

"They held their nerves and bowled yorkers perfectly. We started well with the ODIs and it was a long tour. The boys put in a lot of effort and they will be disappointed but we have to learn from our mistakes. They were a lot of positives and now we are looking forward to heading home to play Australia," added Rohit.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson called the series a great advertisement for cricket.

"Credit to India for a great series, our first performance was the best and we learned a lot from the second game. Now we are looking forward to the series against Bangladesh," he said.

Colin Munro was named man-of-the-match for his powerful 72 off just 40 balls.

"It was touch and go till the final minute. India have so many good batsmen in their line-up. My focus was on putting the pressure back on the bowlers, I had a bit of luck which you certainly need in this game," said Munro.

Munro's opening partner Tim Seifert was named man-of-the-series, finishing with 139 runs at a strike-rate of 173.75.

"It's great to put in a performance like that and win such a thrilling game. The crowd came out in full support and it was a lot of fun to bat with Munro," Seifert said.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
