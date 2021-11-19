India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20I match, November 19, 07:00 PM IST

India got off to a positive start in the first T20I in Jaipur as they beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to go 1 up in the 3-match T20I series. Both the sides will now lock horns in the second T20I match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, November 19.

In the first match, Ravichandran Ashwin provided crucial breakthroughs and was brilliant in his spell. Axar Patel, on the other hand, was tight as usual and will once again hold the key for the side in Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were brilliant with the bat and both were the chief architects for India in the first match. Rohit has been spectacular in his last four outings along with KL Rahul. The chase was always on track and although, the going got tricky towards the back end, they got home in the end.

With the series on the line, we can expect a tight contest on Friday.

Ahead of today’s 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Match Details

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday, November 19.

IND vs NZ Probable XIs

India Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand Possible Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

