India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, November 25

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: India will take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on November 25. The Men in Blue registered a rare T20I series win against the Kiwis when the third T20I ended in a tie. Shikhar Dhawan and Co will hope that they can replicate the results of the T20I series when take the field on Friday. This series is an excellent opportunity for the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to cement their place in the ODI team by scoring heavily.

The approach of Indian batters will be interesting to see. Kane Williamson and Co will have revenge on their mind when they square off against the highly-vaunted Indian side. Skipper Williamson will be under pressure after a semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup and the T20I series defeat against India. Of course, the Kiwis will start as the favourites in their own backyard.

Ahead of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland.

What time will the ODI match between India and New Zealand begin?

The match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST on November 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The match between India and New Zealand will be telecast on DD Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Tim Southee

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

