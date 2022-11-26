India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, November 27

India will have their task cut out when they take on New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series on November 27. Shikhar Dhawan and Co were comprehensively outplayed by the hosts in the first ODI. While their batters put up a decent performance, India’s bowling looked very ineffective. India’s young bowling attack will have to step up in the next match if the visitors are to salvage the series.

Also Read: Tom Latham Takes Out Back-of-the-Bat Sweep Against Chahal, Commentators In Awe | WATCH

The Kiwis chased down a stiff target of 307 runs with seven wickets and 17 balls to spare. New Zealand steamrolled a deflated Indian bowling attack which included the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. Skipper Kane Williamson is back among the runs as he played a calm and composed knock of 94. Williamson ably supported Tom Latham who went ballistic and smashed the hapless Indian bowling for plenty of runs. New Zealand seems to have all the bases covered and will be aiming to wrap up the series at Hamilton on Sunday.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the ODI 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 am IST on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be telecast on DD Sports channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Also Read: ‘Instead of Extra Batter, Why Didnt They Play Deepak Hooda?’-Former Selector Wants ‘Bold Decisions’

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Tom Latham

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Tom Latham

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Tim Southee

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here