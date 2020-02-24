Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

265 (106.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

245/3 (74.0)

Bangladesh trail by 20 runs, MIN. 87.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 5: IRI VS KSA

upcoming
IRI IRI
KSA KSA

Port Elizabeth

24 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 6: OMA VS QAT

upcoming
OMA OMA
QAT QAT

Port Elizabeth

24 Feb, 202011:00 IST

4th T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

24 Feb, 202011:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Efforts With the Ball in First Innings Helped: Kane Williamson

Tim Southee, who finished with nine wickets in the game and was adjudged Player-of-the-match, said the fourth day morning had been the most crucial in the game.

Cricketnext Staff |February 24, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Efforts With the Ball in First Innings Helped: Kane Williamson

After completing a resounding win against the Virat Kohli-led India in Wellington, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his bowlers for getting things right in the first innings, which then set up the 10-wicket win.

“It was an outstanding effort over a space of 4 days. We know how strong this India team is all over the world. The effort that went into the first innings to get the ball in the right areas for long periods of time did help,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

Once India were bundled out cheaply the Kiwis piled on the misery with a big first innings lead, with substantial help from Kyle Jamieson and the lower order.

“With the bat to get what was a very competitive total on a surface which offered something throughout the game was very important. The lower order runs are very important to get some sort of a handy lead.”

Williamson was effusive in his praise for the bowlers and especially Kyle Jamieson for being able to bring his white-ball form to Tests.

“The bowling attack was brilliant. We were able to get some swing thanks to the ground being windy. Kyle Jamieson has been brilliant throughout the summer with the white ball as well. He contributed in a number of ways. A great debut for him and a great experience for him to bowl with a somewhat settled group.”

“The left arm and right arm combination has done it for us and they showed it again especially with the old ball. The passion and the energy they showed was brilliant.”

Tim Southee, who finished with nine wickets in the game and was adjudged Player-of-the-match, said the fourth day morning had been the most crucial in the game.

“To beat a quality Indian side, the way we have is very pleasing. I think this morning was a massive moment in the game. Being able to pick up those two wickets before the second new ball was crucial,” Southee said.

He also acknowledged that the surface helped the bowlers more than usual.

“As a bowling unit, to take 20 wickets and an effort like this was pretty pleasing. The wicket had more in it than usual. With the wind there, the ball did a bit more.”

india vs new zealand 2020Kane WilliamsonTim Southee

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 24 Feb, 2020

KSA v IRI
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 24 Feb, 2020

QAT v OMA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Mon, 24 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more