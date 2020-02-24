India vs New Zealand | Efforts With the Ball in First Innings Helped: Kane Williamson

After completing a resounding win against the Virat Kohli-led India in Wellington, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his bowlers for getting things right in the first innings, which then set up the 10-wicket win.
“It was an outstanding effort over a space of 4 days. We know how strong this India team is all over the world. The effort that went into the first innings to get the ball in the right areas for long periods of time did help,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation.
Once India were bundled out cheaply the Kiwis piled on the misery with a big first innings lead, with substantial help from Kyle Jamieson and the lower order.
“With the bat to get what was a very competitive total on a surface which offered something throughout the game was very important. The lower order runs are very important to get some sort of a handy lead.”
Williamson was effusive in his praise for the bowlers and especially Kyle Jamieson for being able to bring his white-ball form to Tests.
“The bowling attack was brilliant. We were able to get some swing thanks to the ground being windy. Kyle Jamieson has been brilliant throughout the summer with the white ball as well. He contributed in a number of ways. A great debut for him and a great experience for him to bowl with a somewhat settled group.”
“The left arm and right arm combination has done it for us and they showed it again especially with the old ball. The passion and the energy they showed was brilliant.”
Tim Southee, who finished with nine wickets in the game and was adjudged Player-of-the-match, said the fourth day morning had been the most crucial in the game.
“To beat a quality Indian side, the way we have is very pleasing. I think this morning was a massive moment in the game. Being able to pick up those two wickets before the second new ball was crucial,” Southee said.
He also acknowledged that the surface helped the bowlers more than usual.
“As a bowling unit, to take 20 wickets and an effort like this was pretty pleasing. The wicket had more in it than usual. With the wind there, the ball did a bit more.”
