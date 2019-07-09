starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Manchester

9 July, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest

AFP |July 9, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
A number of spectators were Tuesday handcuffed and ejected from Old Trafford during the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand after mounting a political protest.

The fans were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.

"Ground security went into the stands and got the fans out of the stadium without much resistance and handed them over to the police," a policeman at the ground told AFP on condition on anonymity.

"There were four Sikh guys who were wearing T-shirts with some political message on them and it is not allowed."

Expatriate Sikh separatists, who want to create a homeland of Khalistan in India's northern Punjab state, have been holding rallies in England to promote their case.

The World Cup has witnessed other political protests during matches, with the International Cricket Council distancing itself from them each time.

Banners reading "#Justice for Kashmir" and "India stop genocide & free Kashmir" were flown over Headingley during India's match with Sri Lanka on Saturday.

It followed an earlier incident when a banner reading "Justice for Balochistan" was flown over the same ground in Leeds during the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The game's governing body previously said: "We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup."

