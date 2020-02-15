Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Fast Bowlers Shine Against New Zealand XI, Put India in Command

Indian pacers came out with a remarkable performance on second day of the practice game against New Zealand XI being played at the Seddon Park.

February 15, 2020
India vs New Zealand | Fast Bowlers Shine Against New Zealand XI, Put India in Command

Hamilton: Indian pacers came out with a remarkable performance on second day of the practice game against New Zealand XI being played at the Seddon Park.

On Saturday, the four Indian pacers -- Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini -- all bowled on immaculate line and lengths and bundled out New Zealand XI for 235.

While Shami was pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up 3 for 17, Bumrah, Umesh and Saini picked two-two wickets each. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the remaining one wicket.

For New Zealand XI, Henry Cooper top scored with 40 while Rachin Ravindra and captain Daryl Mitchell contributed with 34 and 32 respectively.

With a lead of 28, Indian openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal then came out all guns blazing in the second innings and accumulated 59 runs in the seven overs they played before Stumps.

While Shaw scored 35* off the 25 balls he faced (5 fours and a six), Agarwal too smashed 23 runs off 17 balls (4 fours and a six), swelling India's lead to 89.

In their first innings, India had been bundled out for 263 riding on Hanuma Vihari's 101 and Cheteshwar Pujara's 93.

Brief Scores: India 263 all out and 59/0 (Prithvi Shaw 35*, Mayank Agarwal 23*); New Zealand 235 all out (Henry Cooper 40, Mohammed Shami 3/17)

